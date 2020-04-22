BSES Holds Virtual Meeting with RWAs over Any Power-related Issue

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Reaching out to its consumers during the coronavirus lockdown, power discom BSES launched a platform for virtual meeting with Resident Welfare Associations in the city to ensure they don't face any power-related issue.

Under the ‘BSES Aap Ke Saath (BSES with you)' initiative, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) held an open house virtual interactive session on with RWAs on Tuesday, a discom spokesperson said.

Around 40 representatives from 20 RWAs from Saket and R K Puram in South Delhi participated in the meeting.

The virtual meeting, over a secure audio-video platform, was inaugurated by BRPL CEO Amal Sinha, the spokesperson said.

Similar virtual RWA meetings were organised by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), which was attended by residents from East and Central Delhi.

More such meetings have been planned with RWAs in South, West, East and Central Delhi in the days and weeks ahead, he said.

"Alive to the fact that our consumers may have specific queries and apprehensions during the lockdown, this virtual platform will address their queries and concerns, while simultaneously updating them about the steps being taken by BSES to mitigate the impact of Covid-19," the spokesperson said.

The BSES has also launched a host of digital services for convenience of the consumers.

These services are designed on various digital platforms so that consumers continue to get BSES services while following government guidelines to fight the epidemic, he added.

