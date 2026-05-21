Business News | 5 Most Popular Butter Chicken Restaurants In Delhi NCR - 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: There are certain dishes that define a city's food culture, and in Delhi NCR, butter chicken continues to hold that place effortlessly. Its smoky aroma, buttery richness, and comforting familiarity have made it a staple across dining tables for decades. In this editorial feature, we spotlight the restaurants creating memorable butter chicken experiences with their own unique culinary identity.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher in Early Deals Amid Positive Global Cues.

1. Daryaganj - By the Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani

Daryaganj Restaurants carries forward a culinary story that began in Delhi in 1947, when Kundan Lal Jaggi (the Inventor of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani) accidentally created what would become one of the most loved dishes in the world, Butter Chicken.

Also Read | Did Anusha Dandekar Take a Jibe at Karan Kundrra After His Engagement With Tejasswi Prakash on 'Desi Bling'?.

According to culinary lore, one late evening as the restaurant was preparing to close, a group of hungry guests arrived unexpectedly. The kitchen had little left to offer except portions of tandoori chicken. A diner suggested preparing a gravy so everyone could share a proper meal. Inspired by the moment, Kundan Lal Jaggi gathered tomatoes, fresh butter and spices available in the kitchen and slowly cooked them into a rich sauce. Pieces of cooked tandoori chicken were added to the simmering gravy, allowing the smoky meat to absorb the flavours. The guests finished every last bite, and Butter Chicken found a permanent place on the menu that night.

Nearly eight decades later, Daryaganj continues to serve the Original 1947 Butter Chicken using the same philosophy of patience and technique. Tomatoes are reduced slowly, gravies are cooked over time, and the dish follows its defining dual process of tandoor cooking followed by gentle simmering in makhani gravy. Based on consistent customer feedback, the brand has also introduced a boneless version of this classic, offering ease of dining while preserving the original flavour profile. Alongside it, Daryaganj serves another interpretation known as Today's Butter Chicken, a creamier and more velvety rendition created for contemporary preferences, allowing guests to experience the dish in different forms while staying rooted in its historic origins.

Generations of diners visit Daryaganj not only for a meal but to experience the living legacy of a recipe born from instinct, hospitality and innovation. In a country filled with countless versions of Butter Chicken, Daryaganj remains closely connected to the story of where it all began, preserving both the flavour and the memory of an invention that changed Indian cuisine forever.

Contact No: +91- 9519471947

2. Desi Vibes (Multiple Locations)

For decades, butter chicken has remained one of India's most celebrated culinary creations - a dish that blends comfort, indulgence, and nostalgia in every bite. In Delhi NCR, where North Indian cuisine is deeply rooted in the city's dining culture, Desi Vibes has emerged as a destination that continues to honour these timeless flavours with authenticity and consistency.

Known for bringing the warmth of traditional Indian hospitality into a contemporary dining experience, Desi Vibes has built a loyal following among diners searching for authentic butter chicken in Delhi NCR. Their signature preparation reflects everything that lovers of classic North Indian food expect tender tandoori chicken simmered in a rich tomato butter gravy, balanced with aromatic spices and a smooth, velvety texture that delivers both depth and comfort.

What makes the experience stand out is the restaurant's ability to preserve the essence of old Delhi and Punjabi flavours while catering to modern diners across multiple outlets in NCR. Beyond its celebrated butter chicken, Desi Vibes is also known for its expansive menu of North Indian delicacies, traditional curries, kebabs, dal preparations, and Indian breads that continue to resonate with families, corporate diners, and food enthusiasts alike.

With a growing presence across Sector 18 Noida, Spectrum Mall, Gaur City Mall Noida Extension, Ithum's Galleria Mall Greater Noida, Gaur Central Mall RDC, Agra, and M3M 65th Avenue Gurugram, the brand continues to strengthen its position among preferred North Indian dining destinations in North India.

In a culinary landscape where trends evolve rapidly, Desi Vibes has remained relevant by focusing on flavour authenticity, consistency, and the emotional connection that great Indian food creates. For diners seeking rich North Indian flavours served with heritage-inspired hospitality, Desi Vibes continues to represent the timeless charm of Indian dining culture.

3. Moets (Multiple Locations)

In a city where butter chicken continues to define North Indian comfort food culture, Moets has carved its own distinct identity by blending timeless flavours with refined culinary craftsmanship. Known for its legacy of premium dining experiences in Delhi NCR, the restaurant has long been associated with rich North Indian cuisine, expertly prepared grills, and its celebrated rotisserie-style specialities that continue to attract loyal diners across generations.

While Moets is widely appreciated for its signature rotisserie chicken -- slow roasted to perfection with balanced seasoning, smoky flavours, and succulent texture -- its butter chicken remains equally noteworthy among lovers of authentic North Indian food in Delhi NCR. Prepared using tender tandoori chicken simmered in a velvety tomato-butter gravy, the dish delivers the richness, depth, and comforting flavours that define a truly memorable butter chicken experience.

What distinguishes Moets is its ability to combine classic culinary traditions with a sophisticated dining atmosphere. The restaurant's approach to flavour is rooted in consistency, quality ingredients, and techniques that allow every dish to retain its authenticity while appealing to modern palates. From robust Indian curries and kebabs to signature roasted delicacies, the menu reflects a balance of indulgence and heritage.

Over the years, Moets has evolved into more than just a restaurant; it has become a part of Delhi NCR's premium dining landscape, where guests continue to return for familiar flavours served with elegance and warmth. With a strong presence across Defence Colony, Civil Lines, Preet Vihar, Rajouri Garden, and Elan Epic Gurgaon, the brand continues to strengthen its legacy among discerning diners across the region.

Its butter chicken, paired with its renowned rotisserie preparations, creates a dining experience that feels both nostalgic and elevated. For those exploring the finest butter chicken destinations in Delhi NCR, Moets represents a timeless blend of flavour, legacy, and culinary sophistication.

Contact No: +91- 9999006633

4. Indisoul

At Indi Soul, Butter Chicken is served with a balance of authenticity, richness, and modern presentation that makes it stand out instantly. The restaurant's version of this North Indian classic stays true to its roots while adding a refined touch that reflects Indi Soul's overall dining experience.

The dish features juicy tandoor-grilled chicken marinated in yogurt and traditional Indian spices before being simmered in a creamy tomato and butter-based gravy. The texture is smooth, the flavours are layered, and the smoky undertones from the grilled chicken bring depth to every bite. Unlike overly sweet or excessively creamy versions often found elsewhere, Indi Soul's Butter Chicken maintains a perfect harmony of spice, tanginess, and richness.

What makes this dish memorable is its comforting yet luxurious feel. Served alongside butter naan or jeera rice, it delivers the kind of satisfying experience that keeps guests coming back. The presentation is elegant without taking away from the hearty, homestyle essence that defines great Indian comfort food.

Known for celebrating regional Indian flavours with a contemporary approach, Indi Soul has created a Butter Chicken that appeals to both traditional food lovers and modern diners alike. Whether you are visiting for a family dinner, a casual outing, or a special occasion, this signature dish easily becomes one of the highlights on the table.

For anyone looking to enjoy a rich, flavourful, and expertly crafted Butter Chicken in Gurgaon, Indi Soul offers a version that is indulgent, soulful, and undeniably satisfying.

Contact No: +91- 8595292789

5. Angry Sardar

In Delhi NCR's vibrant food landscape, where new culinary trends emerge almost every day, Angry Sardar has built a strong identity through bold Punjabi flavours, vibrant presentation, and a personality-driven dining experience that resonates with today's generation of food lovers. Known for combining indulgent North Indian cuisine with a youthful and energetic brand appeal, the restaurant has steadily become a popular destination for those seeking rich comfort food with a contemporary twist.

At the centre of this growing popularity is its take on butter chicken, a dish that continues to hold iconic status in Indian cuisine. At Angry Sardar, the preparation stays rooted in the classic essence of the recipe while delivering the boldness and flavour intensity the brand is known for. Tender tandoori chicken is simmered in a creamy tomato-based gravy layered with buttery richness, balanced spices, and smoky undertones that create a deeply satisfying experience for butter chicken lovers.

What makes Angry Sardar stand out is its ability to make traditional Punjabi food feel modern, relatable, and visually engaging without compromising on flavour authenticity. Beyond butter chicken, the brand is also recognized for its robust menu featuring North Indian favorites, loaded platters, kebabs, rolls, and indulgent comfort meals that appeal to both dine-in guests and delivery audiences across NCR.

With the rise of experiential dining and social-media-driven food culture, Angry Sardar has successfully positioned itself as more than just a restaurant. It represents a bold and youthful expression of Punjabi culinary heritage. For diners exploring the best butter chicken in Delhi NCR, Angry Sardar delivers a flavour-packed experience that combines tradition, indulgence, and contemporary food culture seamlessly.

Contact No: +91- 9654078719

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)