Did Anusha Dandekar Take a Jibe at Karan Kundrra After His Engagement With Tejasswi Prakash on ‘Desi Bling’?

A cryptic social media post by model and VJ Anusha Dandekar has sparked intense speculation among internet users, coming just moments after her former partner, actor Karan Kundrra, proposed to actress Tejasswi Prakash on the reality television series Desi Bling. The timing of the post has led many online commentators to question whether Dandekar was taking an indirect jibe at the newly engaged couple. ‘Desi Bling’: Tejasswi Prakash Says THIS About Her Upcoming Reality Show on Netflix With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Anusha Dandekar Shares Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra Proposes to Tejasswi Prakash

Shortly after video clips of the high-profile proposal began circulating widely across social media platforms, Dandekar updated her Instagram story with a brief note. The post simply read, "I am thanking God," accompanied by the acronym hashtag "#iykyk" (if you know, you know).

Anusha Dandekar Pens Cryptic Note After Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Engagement

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

While the model did not mention Kundrra or Prakash by name, online communities, particularly on platforms like Reddit, were quick to link the post to the breaking engagement news. The timing of Dandekar's update drew immediate and mixed responses from the public.

While some users defended it as a standard personal post unrelated to her past relationship, others criticised the move as an intentional attempt to shadow the couple's milestone. "You may not like the couple, but for you to literally do this on their day is so low," wrote one Reddit user in a highly upvoted thread. Other comments echoed similar sentiments, suggesting it was time for the VJ to fully move on from the past.

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Desi Bling’ Proposal

The online chatter followed the May 20 premiere of Netflix’s Desi Bling, an Indian spin-off of the popular Dubai Bling reality franchise. In the episode, Kundrra staged a lavish waterfront proposal in Dubai, complete with an illuminated "Will You Marry Me?" display reflecting across the water.

Going down on one knee with a large diamond ring, Kundrra delivered an emotional speech addressing the scepticism their relationship faced when they first began dating four years ago on Bigg Boss 15. A tearful Prakash accepted the proposal, and former co-star Rajiv Adatia later confirmed the couple's plans to marry.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's Relationship

Karan Kundrra and Dandekar previously maintained a high-profile relationship for approximately three and a half years, during which they co-hosted the MTV reality series Love School from 2016 to 2019. The couple officially parted ways in 2020. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Secret Wedding Buzz: ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Host Finally Breaks Silence on Viral Marriage Speculations (View Post).

Following the split, Dandekar publicly indicated during a 2021 social media interaction that the breakup was centred around a need for honesty and self-love, hinting at allegations of infidelity which Kundrra later denied. Kundrra subsequently met Prakash in 2021, building a dedicated fan base that has closely followed their relationship over the last four years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).