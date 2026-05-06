Business News | A Square Foundation Signs MoU with Ludhiana District Administration to Implement MYSELF Program for Government School Students

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 6: In a significant move towards strengthening public education through innovation, A Square Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Government of Punjab, to implement its flagship MYSELF Program across government high schools in the district. The agreement, signed on April 1, 2026, aims to introduce a structured Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and career readiness curriculum for Grade 9 students, marking a progressive step in preparing young learners for future academic and professional challenges. The initiative is being implemented in close coordination with the District Education Office, led by the District Education Officer, Ludhiana.

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The MYSELF Program, a 30-session classroom-based curriculum, is designed to address key gaps in student development, including lack of self-awareness, low confidence, and limited exposure to career opportunities. The initiative integrates SEL with practical career guidance, enabling students to build communication skills, emotional resilience, teamwork, and goal-setting abilities. The program will be delivered through a structured format combining reflective learning, activity-based sessions, and real-world application, ensuring that students are actively engaged in their personal growth journey.

Under the MoU, A Square Foundation will be responsible for curriculum development, teacher training, program delivery, and monitoring, while the District Administration will facilitate school participation, infrastructure readiness, and overall coordination through the District Education Office. Notably, the entire program is being supported by the Keystone Education Group through KCITE, ensuring that there is no financial burden on the Government of Punjab or participating schools . This collaborative model reflects a strong public-private partnership aimed at delivering high-impact educational outcomes at scale.

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The program will be implemented in selected government high schools that meet the required infrastructure criteria, including access to digital learning tools and internet connectivity. Teachers will be trained as SEL Mentors to support students throughout the program, while sessions will be delivered virtually to ensure consistency and quality across all participating schools. The initiative also includes structured monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track student engagement, progress, and overall impact.

Speaking about the initiative, stakeholders emphasized that Grade 9 is a critical stage in a student's academic journey, where timely interventions can significantly improve retention, confidence, and long-term outcomes. The MYSELF Program aims to equip students with clarity about their future pathways while fostering a strong sense of purpose and self-belief.

Smt. Srilakshmi Reddy, Founder of A Square Foundation, has been instrumental in driving this vision of educational transformation. With a strong focus on redefining learning outcomes in public education, she envisions a system where students are not just academically competent but also emotionally intelligent and career-ready. Under her leadership, the Foundation has developed the MYSELF Program as a scalable model to impact millions of students across India. With a bold goal to reach 15 million students by 2035, her approach emphasizes holistic development, moving beyond rote learning to build confidence, clarity, and leadership among young learners.

The partnership is initially set for a period of three academic years, with scope for extension based on performance and outcomes. The MYSELF Program has already demonstrated positive impact in districts such as Mulugu and Mahabubnagar in Telangana, reaching thousands of students and receiving academic interest from global institutions for long-term research. With its expansion into Ludhiana, A Square Foundation continues to advance its mission of building a future-ready generation through innovative, inclusive, and impactful education.

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