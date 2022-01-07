New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the commercial launch of the first and only presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) with wavefront-shaping technology - the AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL (Vivity®).

This new PC-IOL is now available to Indian ophthalmologists for their patients undergoing cataract surgery. Cataracts usually impact older adults and are often linked to presbyopia, which reduces the ability to view near objects and is the most common refractive disorder in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Vivity is the first and only extended depth of focus lens with Alcon's proprietary X-WAVE™ technology, which stretches and shifts light without splitting it. Vivity delivers a continuous range of vision at various distances like monofocal-quality distance (far) with excellent intermediate (at arm's length, e.g., reading the newspaper, working on a laptop) and functional near (up close, e.g., reading books, mobile phone), with a clinically proven exceptionally low rate of visual disturbances. Commemorating World Sight Day on October 14, Vivity aims to meet the needs of cataract patients interested in enhanced visual performance, reduced spectacle dependence while enabling more independence.

Vivity expands Alcon's growing portfolio of PC-IOLs and is built on Alcon's trusted and proven AcrySof IQ IOL platform with implants exceeding 125 million eyes globally. According to results from two large independent clinical trials, patients who had the Vivity lens implanted experienced renewed vision and lifestyle benefits. Vivity patients reported 20/20 vision at a distance, more than 20/25 at intermediate and 20/32 for near vision. Additionally, 94 per cent and 92 per cent of Vivity patients reported superior vision at distance and arm's length, respectively, without glasses in bright light.

Cataracts are the most common cause of vision loss globally and the primary cause of preventable blindness in India. Cataract surgery involves removing the clouded natural crystalline lens followed by a replacement with an intraocular lens (IOL). The prevalence of cataracts in India is 9.9 million; each year, 6.5 million surgeries are performed by around 12,200 cataract surgeons.

Among the 6.5 million undergoing cataract surgery in India, 90 per cent of patients continue to depend on glasses for most of their daily activities even after surgery. An independent survey revealed that 95 per cent of these patients expressed the willingness to get rid of glasses after the surgery. Sadly, despite the desire, there are several barriers. One of the significant barriers is the limitation of the current technology to address the visual needs of all patient groups.

"Traditional IOLs typically address distance vision. The new generation of seniors spend significant time with technology screens like phones, tablets and computers, and currently experience a massive gap in near and intermediate vision post-surgery," said Shalav Modi, Country Franchise Head, Surgical, and Country Manager at Alcon Laboratories India Pvt Ltd. "Vivity addresses this gap and the desire of patients who want to get rid of cataracts and presbyopia at the same time. As a result, patients can be less dependent on glasses for most activities post-surgery, enhancing their visual satisfaction and quality of life," Modi added.

Vivity is the first and only non-diffractive* presbyopia-correcting IOL with minimum visual disturbance profile. Unlike conventional presbyopia-correcting IOLs, which split light, Vivity utilizes almost all light energy, providing good vision quality in all lighting conditions. Vivity is approved by the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Leading ophthalmic surgeons worldwide who have had a chance to implant Vivity have said that they can now offer presbyopia correction to a more significant number of patients undergoing cataract surgery, with strong satisfaction rates. Based on a recent survey, 93 per cent of patients said they would definitely recommend the new AcrySof Vivity to their friends and relatives.

