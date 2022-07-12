Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12 (ANI/SRV): Almond Solutions, one of India's leading channel engagement and experiences platform companies has been invited (amongst a selected few from Asia) to the Metaverse Summit 22 in Paris, France to showcase its metaverse capabilities to investors, corporates, and meta-enthusiasts. The company will discuss and showcase glimpses of its B2B and sales channel-focused metaverse solutions.

Almond with its Virtex platform has been redefining virtual and digital experiences way before COVID struck and has been at the forefront of B2B mar-tech innovation. With its decade-long B2B engagements experience, Almond is focusing on business, commerce, and retail in the metaverse. Almond's under-development IP - ChannelVerseTM is a metaverse for retail, sales and supply chain encompassing product education, loyalty, B2B influencer engagement and sales enablement.

Commenting on Almond's projects and visit to the Metaverse Summit, Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, co-founders of Almond Solution jointly said - "The trip to France is an opportunity for us to tell the whole world that India will be at the forefront of biz and tech innovations in this decade. We will be in front of global investors, developers and creators and we want to tell them that metaverse is not just for fun, games, and marketing gimmicks. It's a limitless business and commerce opportunity for both legacy and challenger players that can unlock revenue and engagement avenues. We are just scratching the surface and are excited to build the future".

Almond Solutions launched its operations in the USA earlier this year and is in discussion with VCs for pre-series A round to accelerate its growth internationally.

International Summit celebrating Technology and Creativity around Metaverse is scheduled on 16-17th July in Paris, France. The two-day summit will focus on various metaverse tracks where Almond will be showcasing the creative, engagement and tech models powering ChannelVerseTM, and engaging investors and developers for partnerships.

Launched in 2020 with its headquarters in Delhi-NCR and operations in US, Africa and Europe, Almond Solutions helps companies power and scale their channel engagement. Brands and organizations use Almond's platforms to - conduct hybrid and virtual events that deliver a highly differentiated experience, provide product education, and launch loyalty and rewards programs.

To know more, visit - https://almondvirtex.com/

