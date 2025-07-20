New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): With the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector witnessing a gradual recovery from a weak base, Ghodawat Consumer Limited has announced its expansion plans to extend its rural and international footprint with the ambitious goal of Rs 2,500 crore in revenue by FY27, highlighting a robust double-digit growth expected year on year.

The company has built strong brand equity in the Non-Metro pockets over the years, particularly in the rural markets of South Maharashtra and North Karnataka, where it has successfully tapped into the unorganised segment.

"With GCL, we help boost the local economy by generating tax revenues, supporting local businesses, and creating jobs," the company said.

According to the company, GCL's revenue crossed Rs 1,200 crore in the previous fiscal, strengthening its reach in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

Highlighting that FY25 is a rewarding year for the company, Salloni Ghodawat, CEO, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL), said, "The company successfully hit 100 per cent of its Annual Operating Plan (AOP) this year, marking a major milestone. It also garnered higher brand consideration post the launch of fresh packaging and the Logo that resonated with today's consumers. Associating with actress Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador added a big boost, helping to increase brand recognition and build consumer trust."

The region-focused players in the sector have registered impressive growth compared to the giants, as highlighted by a recent report by Emkay Research, which added that Smaller FMCG companies in India are growing faster than their larger competitors.

This trend is mainly due to their quicker innovation and better product alignment with changing youth preferences.

A key reason behind this shift, pointed out by the report, is the rise of modern trade and e-commerce, including quick commerce, which now makes up around 20 per cent of the FMCG sector. These platforms have given new brands equal access to consumers, making the market more competitive.

Ghodawat Consumer CEO also highlighted that E-commerce is showing impressive growth as consumers are making online purchases more than ever.

"Convenience and quick delivery options are now the key to attracting consumers. Secondly, there is a rising demand for good-for-you products as consumers become increasingly health-conscious. They now seek sustainable, healthy and good-quality products. We consistently invest in research and development to create cutting-edge goods and solutions that match our consumers' changing needs," she added.

Going further, the company said that its retail presence grew by 30 per cent, and with a solid 70 per cent RPR (repeat purchase rate), the company's new rice consumer packs are under the Star brand.

Along with the rising popularity of Coolberg, it has helped expand its reach significantly, the company said.

"The recent acquisitions of TBH and Coolberg have also been key in tapping into the growing demand for healthier snacks and beverages," the company added.

GCL further added that after a prolonged slowdown in urban consumption that impacted the FMCG industry in the previous quarters, the metro markets are now showing transformative growth and recovery.

As the consumer base is moving towards sustainability, the firm is also planning to strengthen its commitment to eco-friendly practices by becoming plastic-neutral and carbon-neutral by 2030. (ANI)

