Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 7: Ashraya, a not-for-profit, has helped BVM Amphalla launch its first digital class in the true sense. Students need not carry textbooks and heavy bags when they go to study, thanks to digital education using tablets that are distributed by Ashraya. Teaching and learning now happen using tablets that are provided to students and teachers. Under the digitization of classrooms, tablets have been provided to all students and teachers of class 7 by the Ashraya under One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) and Digital Learning Ecosystem programs.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Senior Secondary School is in Amphalla, Jammu. It will become Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh's first class where all students have access to tablets. Students studying in the seventh grade can access the entire syllabus on their tablets, allowing teachers to teach students without requiring textbooks and blackboards. Special training has been given on how to carry out digital teaching and learning. Students can approach teachers whenever they come across any query and get it solved immediately, which is a distinctive and special feature of the "no bag, no textbook" exercise.

Satish Jha, Chairman of Ashraya, said, "In today's era, Technology is the new voice of the world and cannot be separated from education. Our aim is to ensure every child in India gets world-class education irrespective of his or her financial background. Digital education through tablets will facilitate students to get state-of-the-art education, making them ready for the future."

With the partnership with Thimble.io, Ashraya is offering a STEM Robotics & AI (Artificial Intelligence) program that is certified by the US curriculum. Under the STEM program, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are taught in an integrated manner, fostering creative thinking skills and 21st -century aptitude in students. As many as 3,480 students studying in Vidya Bharti schools have benefitted from the digital education and tablets distributed by Ashraya.

Ved Bhushan Sharma, President, BSSJK, said, "Ashraya revolutionized the way technology is used in education. It is a historic step for schools in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Teaching through OTPC tablets and STEM Robotics and AI is an unprecedented moment in the field of education and technology. "

Reena Rajput - Principal BVM Sr. Sec. School BVM Amphalla, said, "The use of technology in education will help students unlock a world of knowledge and opportunities. We got the honor to become the first school in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to start the Digital Learning Ecosystem in school education. The digital revolution backed by robotics teaching and tablet use has certainly raised the aspirations of students. Digital tools such as tablets enhance the curiosity and willingness of students to learn new things and explore more, which would help them grow."

Ashraya is a non-profit organization working in the field of education in seven states of India. Its work has benefitted over 9,000 students and teachers so far. It aims to provide inclusive and equitable education to every child in India. It seeks to use technology to bridge the gap between the level of education in India and global standards.

