New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/Mediawire): Incepted in 2019, Atomaday is an agri-tech revolutionary brand that has invested resources to build an effortless video shopping technology for consumers, to virtually shop by seeing the actual quality and freshness of vegetables and get the same delivered to homes.

Fresh videos are uploaded daily after harvesting from farms. The business model is unique to benefit farmers to earn consistently every month, by growing high quality produce directly for consumers (from rural Bangalore and borders of Tamil Nadu).

Also Read | Police is Directly Involved in Stopping the Circulation of Illicit Goods in the Society, … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Over the last year itself, Atomaday has lined up 400 acres of cultivable farmland due to high referrals and interest shown by local farmers to contract farms and today the brand collaboratively grows 100+ different types of vegetables.

This model has helped farmers increase their income five-fold annually, besides freeing them from price fluctuations, control of the local mandis, balancing production and demand and other restrictions that limit the earning potential of our farmers.

Also Read | Daren Sammy Receives Sitara-I-Pakistan Award, Country’s Third-Highest Civilian Honour.

With an agri-tech model based on collaborative farming, the brand has on-boarded and introduced farmers to a guided-farming approach, supported by agronomists monitoring all their farms from seed to harvesting.

The video technology is first of its kind offering an effortless shopping experience via the brand's app, which is absorbing higher interest from new online shoppers who are not tech savvy enjoying video shopping daily for vegetables and fruits with the concept of "Get Exactly What You See"!

Today the farmers are able to sell their produce directly to the consumers and avoid issues related to supply chain management and commission agents. At the backend the brand has a vernacular technology for effortless on-boarding process for farmers across the spectrum. Some of the other key features of the brand are;

Zero delivery charges: No delivery charges for the best farm-fresh produce.

Lean inventory model: To ensure no storing of perishable produce

Fresh produce daily: Customers are encouraged to stay in tune with the videos via the AAD app for fresh produce updated daily to visualize the size, shape and ripeness of F&V.

No question asked replacement: Atomaday is customer obsessed and will never ask questions if the customer's need for replacing a certain produce.

On the expansion front, ambitious plans have been laid out to onboard 1000+ acres of operational farmlands to actively produce 300+ varieties of vegetables and fruits, to serve major cities in South India & West India. As a brand that is benefiting the farming community, Atomaday's mission compliments the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

About the Founders:

Vinay Raghu Prasad is the Founder and CEO of Atomaday. A graduate in Business Administration from Manipal University, Vinay has over 10-years of experience as an entrepreneur when he initiated his dairy business many years ago.

During his early days as an entrepreneur he established an ice-cream manufacturing unit handling multiple QSR operations and retail chains. Added to that he has two years of hands-on experience of working with hundred plus farmers in India where he has assisted them to implement smart farming techniques.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, his experience in different fields has enabled Vinay to have a deep understanding of how to streamline business operations and engage with internal and external stakeholders to meet the financial and altruistic goals of the organization.

Dax Percey Abraham is the co-founder and director of Atomaday. An MBA in International Business, with 8+ years of experience in the oil & petrochemical industry in Saudi Arabia, Abraham ventured into the agri-tech sector and co-founded Atomaday that encompasses the philosophy of collaborative farming.

With the pursuit of building an enterprise involving the biggest demographic of the Indian population i.e., the farmer, and making Indian agriculture known to the world, Abraham's mission is to build a national asset company and make it a leader in agriculture. Abraham considers himself to be a risk taker, a tech enthusiast and shares passion for innovative ideas, constantly exploring global trends and changes in the agri-tech sector.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)