Business News | Axis Max Life Achieves Highest-Ever Claims Paid Ratio of 99.8%* in FY26

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has settled 20,529 individual death claims worth ₹1641 Cr. in FY 2025-26, achieving its highest-ever individual death claims paid ratio of 99.8%*. This marks a consistent rise from 99.34% in FY21-22, reinforcing 99.8%* as the Company's new benchmark for trust -- India Ke Bharose Ka Number™+. Since its inception, Axis Max Life has paid a total of ₹11,772.21 Crores towards death claims on 2,43,524 policies.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Involved in Heated Altercation, Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After Super Over Loss (Watch Video).

Sumit Madan, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Max Life said, "At Axis Max Life, we are pairing predictive analytics and digital forensics to process claims faster, driving our highest-ever individual death claims paid ratio of 99.8% in FY26. This benchmark goes far beyond numbers; it is a powerful testament to the trust our customers invest in us, and a reminder that behind every claim is a family we are proud to protect."

To support faster claims processing, Axis Max Life has strengthened its underwriting mettle with predictive analytics and enhanced fraud controls through digital forensic tools. This has enabled the Company to secure the No. 1 rank among Indian life insurers in Hansa Research's Life Insurance CuES 2026 study**.

Also Read | Ethiopia Bus Crash: At Least 31 Killed, Dozens Injured After Overcrowded Bus Plunges Into Ravine in Amhara.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (http://www.axismaxlife.com)Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

1. Basis IRDAI Annual Report 2021-22

2. Basis IRDAI Annual Report 2022-23

3. Basis Audited Annual Financials 2023-24

4. Basis Audited Annual Financials 2024-25; ,Claims Paid Ratio rounded off to the nearest single decimal figure

* Basis Audited Annual Financials 2025-26, Claims Paid Ratio rounded off to the nearest single decimal figure

** Basis Hansa Research Life Insurance CuES Report 2026

+India Ke Bharose Ka Number is Axis Max Life's Brand Campaign on the Claims Paid Ratio. Claims Paid Ratio is a ratio of the death claims paid against the number of death claims received in a Financial Year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)