Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Involved in Heated Altercation, Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After Super Over Loss (Watch Video)

Young Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself embroiled in a contentious post-match incident, pushing a Sri Lanka A player after India A succumbed to a Super Over loss in a high-octane Tri-Nation A Series encounter. The fiery exchange, captured on video circulating across social media platforms, escalated following a series of dramatic twists and disputed decisions at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Why India A Were Penalised 10 Runs Against Sri Lanka A in Tri-Nation Series Match?

Immediately following Sri Lanka A's jubilant celebrations, tensions boiled over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the match engaged in a verbal spat with several Sri Lankan players. Viral ootage shows the young batter confronting Sri Lankan all-rounder Vishen Halambage and reportedly pushing him before teammates from both sides intervened to de-escalate the situation. Suryansh Shedge was among those who quickly stepped in to pull his teammate away.

Video: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fight With Sri Lanka A Player

Vaibhav got into a heated argument with Sri Lankan players after the super over pic.twitter.com/wnGyEF6Nvw — Abhi (@AbhiMSD_07) June 15, 2026

Dramatic Tie Leads to Super Over Chaos

The match, a 50-over contest between India A and hosts Sri Lanka A, concluded in a thrilling tie. India A, batting first, were bowled out for 265 in 49.2 overs, with Suryansh Shedge top-scoring with 72 off 66 balls and Vipraj Nigam adding a crucial 51 off 49. However, India A were controversially penalised 10 runs during their innings due to all-rounder Vipraj Nigam repeatedly running on the protected area of the pitch. This meant Sri Lanka A began their chase with 10 runs on the scoreboard and a revised target of 256 to win from their bat to beat India A's score of 265. Sri Lanka A, in reply, managed to score 255 runs from their bats, reaching a total of 265/9 in their 50 overs (including the 10 penalty runs), effectively tying the game thanks to a superb 93 off 113 balls from Sadeera Samarawickrama, setting the stage for a dramatic Super Over. Fact Check: Did Arjun Tendulkar and Shivam Dube Fight Near Boundary-Line During T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final?

Tensions Mount During Decisive Over

The Super Over itself was fraught with controversy and frayed nerves. Sri Lanka A batted first, posting a challenging 18 runs, setting India A a target of 19 for victory. The hosts' innings included a contentious no-ball decision on the final delivery, where Avishka Fernando was caught off what was ruled a waist-high full toss, overturning his dismissal and sparking protests from the Indian camp. With fading light becoming a significant concern and no floodlights available, every delivery amplified the tension.

India A sent out Suryansh Shedge and the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to chase the target against Sri Lanka A bowler Kugathas Mathulan. Despite their efforts, India A could only manage 9 runs, falling short by 9 and handing Sri Lanka A a dramatic victory.

This incident marks a sour end to an otherwise enthralling contest and highlights the intense emotions that ran high throughout the day. While both teams eventually completed the customary post-match handshakes, the heated exchange is likely to be reviewed by match officials, potentially leading to disciplinary action for the young Indian player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).