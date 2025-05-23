BGMI Releases New Redeem Codes on May 23, 2025 - Unlock Skins, Cosmetics and More

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 23: KRAFTON India is thrilled to release a fresh batch of exclusive redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players! These new codes unlock a curated collection of limited-edition skins, exclusive cosmetics, and themed in-game gear -- perfect for players looking to elevate their Battle Royale experience and personalize their loadout. Whether you're an experienced warrior or a newcomer to the battlefield, these rewards offer a powerful edge and a bold new look.

These redeem codes are valid until June 6, 2025, and can be redeemed only via BGMI's official redemption page.

Redeem codes:

1. DEZBZKTQK4S3

2. DEZCZHFE48XH

3. DEZDZEMKJGR3

4. DEZEZHMNBT3C

5. DEZFZAFN7AX6

6. DEZGZTNGU5CR

7. DEZHZEWWTGJ3

8. DEZIZDDG5N46

9. DEZJZFMCGKPW

10. DEZKZHTUGCJF

11. DEZLZ8EVAPSX

12. DEZMZFBXCNEX

13. DFZBZ8AUP3RW

14. DFZCZPW6QXCC

15. DFZDZUT3WHTK

16. DFZEZPJ5TJHP

17. DFZFZTM69VTV

18. DFZGZTMX9SQW

19. DFZHZJ4UDRPW

20. DFZIZUVR6EKC

21. DFZJZTHC7E9P

22. DFZKZX6DU96S

23. DFZLZ5J9JCMP

24. DFZMZETXBFEB

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

