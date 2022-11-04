Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) powered by TimesPro have launched the two-year online Post-Graduate Diploma in Management in Logistics & Supply Chain Management (PGDM-LSCM), a job-oriented skill-learning programme. Making this announcement at the BIMTECH Campus, the event also included a panel discussion on 'Transforming India into a Global Supply Chain Hub' that featured guest speakers from the industry and academia.

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, along with Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH and Prof. Sanjiva Shankar Dubey, Head IT and Chairperson COOLS (Centre for Online Studies) were present at the event. BIMTECH is an AACSB-accredited institute. Industry experts such as Ravindra Pandey, Vice President, Gopaljee Diary (Ananda), Ranjan Dhar, CMO, NFS Technology & Consultant, Veritas Technology, and Amar B. Singh, Head, BFSI Growth & Marketing, Tech Mahindra formed a part of the panel discussion. The panellists opined that academic learning processes should be future-centric and include new-age skillsets to enable learners to stay industry ready.

As per industry estimates, the logistics industry was valued at USD 250 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 10-12 per cent CAGR owing to rising consumer demand in the e-commerce markets led by improved infrastructure. Ken Research has reported significant internet penetration across tier II & III towns and usage of Big Data, IoT, and AI will enable the sector to grow to Rs492.4 billion by 2025 with a five-year CAGR of 23.6 per cent in terms of revenue. In addition, the National Logistics Policy and PM Gati Shakti will enhance India's multimodal connectivity to make India the next global manufacturing hub. It will create new job roles and opportunities in supply chain management, digital warehousing, transportation, and allied sectors.

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management - Online with specialisation in Logistics & Supply Chain Management will equip learners to build strategic and tactical frameworks, provide domain knowledge, develop soft skills and personality, to stay industry ready and seek a rewarding career. The programme would be delivered via state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and includes Virtual Live Classroom Sessions, e-Learning Modules, simulations, gamification, industry visits, assignments, etc.

The PGDM-Online with specialisation in LSCM is an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) - approved online programme with over 2400 hours of hybrid learning with lectures delivered by experienced faculty and experts from the industry. In addition, several CxOs from the industry will deliver expert sessions to give them an in depth outlook on the industry.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, said, "BIMTECH believes in developing new-age programmes that resonate with industry requirements to bridge the existing skilling gap. The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management - Online with specialization in Logistics & Supply Chain Management will enable learners to stay industry ready and propel their career prospects. With TimesPro, we aim to reach out to learners across geographies and use technology to bridge the learning gap."

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, "With technological interventions like AI, Big Data, IoT, etc., the Indian logistics and supply chain market will grow exponentially and create significant employment opportunities, reducing transportation time and cost. It is essential to equip our next generation of learners with future centric skillsets to boost our productivity and realise our nation's ambition to be a global supply chain hub. The programme offering by BIMTECH and TimesPro will put innovative practices in place and help create a highly skilled global workforce."

TimesPro has engaged with leading industry houses like Amazon, DHL, Miniso, Mahindra Logistics, Adani Ports & Logistics, Big Basket, Rivigo, Flipkart, Delhivery, Ecom Express, GATI KWE, Varuna Group, FEDEX, Zomato, Reliance Logistics, among others, to provide employability assistance to its learners.

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

Birla Institute of Management Technology

The fully residential campus of Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) located in the National Capital Region is one of the top MBA Institutes to study in India. Birla Institute of Management Technology has been conferred with the prestigious Category 1 Graded Autonomy Status by the AICTE in February 2020. It provides a highly conducive academic environment, interaction with hard-working and industry-academia mix professors, proximity to the strategy makers of the industry and practitioners of the service and manufacturing companies, exposure to international universities and companies.

COOLS

BIMTECH's, further endeavours to recreate the essence of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management through the online mode by the 'Centre for Online Studies' (COOLS). COOLS is a part of BIMTECH to promote higher education in and outside India through the collective apparatus of Online Teaching, Learning and Research. It also aims to impart the best theoretical Knowledge, Analytical & Technical Skills to produce better future professionals.

