Bhumi Pednekar had a rather unconventional debut in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. After which she lost all her extra kilos and reentered as a diva waiting to claim her throne. Soon, she was the next hot actress in B-town and her looks were to die for. Bhumi looked sensuous in all her fashion attempts but there were a few amiss. While we usually ogled at her looks, there were times when she didn't hit the bull's eye. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: 5 Times the Actress Won Our Hearts With Her Social Work Initiatives.

Recently Bhumi stepped out in her white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit but the look wasn't a hit with the fashion critics. While the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress looked divine, her outfit was a buzz kill. It was meant to look sexy but it didn't serve its actual purpose. But clearly, this wasn't the first time when Bhumi's choice of outfit for the night disappointed us. There were times in the past when her appearances didn't stun us like expected and though she looked pretty, her outfits didn't justify her svelte figure. If only she can go back in time and correct those few fashion blunders of hers! While that's not possible really, we can always recall these looks of hers and hope that she won't commit a fashion faux pas again. 5 Times 'Raksha Bandhan' Beauty Bhumi Pednekar Proved That She's a Fashion Maverick.

Check out these not-so-good outfits of the actress below:

Too Much Boho in One Frame!

The Attempt Was to Look Sexy!

Just Not Working

Umm... What's Even Happening?

Like the Outfit, Ditch the Belt Maybe!

So, do you agree with us when we say that Bhumi deserved better? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter @latestly.

