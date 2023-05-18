Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, partners with Procam International, as its Official Hydration Partner. As part of the #CarryYourGame campaign, Bisleri will be associated with all global distance running events organized by Procam International for the next 3 years. The alliance will see Bisleri at the forefront of driving the hydration narrative that enables peak human performance.

Procam International, pioneers of the running revolution in India; conduct races across four metro cities - Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Bisleri will release limited edition bottles featuring previous marathon winners and athletes. Besides, the association will see Hydration Stations throughout the racecourse to provide runners with optimum hydration alongside Mist Zones to cool down, and prominent race-track visibility which will be further amplified on digital.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "Our association with Procam International is an extension of our new campaign - #CarryYourGame, where our focus is to establish a stronger connect with Bisleri, hydration and sports. Through the partnership, we aim to encourage our consumer base to have a fit and healthy lifestyle while they carry their game in all aspects of life."

Also, commenting on the association, Vivek Singh, JT. MD, Procam International said, "We are excited to partner with Bisleri as our Official Hydration partner for the next three years. The association is a perfect fit, as being optimally hydrated is critical for any athlete or amateur to perform. We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship and building a strong affinity within our distance running community."

Besides running, the #CarryYourGame campaign sees Bisleri's partnership with popular franchises across Mumbai Indians, Gujrat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing cricketing season. Bisleri's association with sporting events perfectly embodies hydration and performance, highlighting the importance of water in peak human performance. It encourages consumers who are into everyday fitness to Carry their Game with a 500ml Bisleri bottle and stay fit and healthy.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata and Spyci. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Founded by Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam is India's premier sports management company and is involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production.

With astute planning and exemplary execution, Procam has a track record of conceptualising and promoting over 100 international events, across disciplines - Powerboat Racing, Cricket, Football, Tennis, Distance Running, Squash, WWE, Horse Racing, Volleyball among others. These events have elicited the participation of the highest calibre of athletes and huge public interest and attendance.

Pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International's Big 4 - Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K and Tata Steel Kolkata 25 K are global leaders in their respective distances. And have ushered in a running revolution, that has helped to re-define, the health, fitness, and giving paradigm of our country.

