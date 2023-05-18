National Endangered Species Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday in May in the United States of America. The day raises awareness about protecting the plants and animals that maintain the ecological balance. This year, National Endangered Species Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 19. The goal of the day is to raise public awareness of endangered species and the various efforts that may be taken to protect them over the years. It is a perfect opportunity for everyone to learn about the importance of protecting endangered species and their habitat. Know more about the National Endangered Species Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the day, and more. Feral Dogs Emerge As Dominant Predator in Sikkim, Poses Grave Risk for Endangered Species Like Snow Leopard and Red Panda.

National Endangered Species Day 2023 Date

National Endangered Species Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 19.

National Endangered Species Day 2023 Theme

The theme of National Endangered Species Day 2023 is ‘Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Endangered Species Act!’

National Endangered Species Day History

According to historical records, the Endangered Species Act was enacted on December 28, 1973, after concerns about animal welfare were raised in the 1960s and 1970. The act intends to create awareness about the importance of wildlife protection and endangered species restoration. As per historical records, National Endangered Species Day was founded by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition in 2006. Since 2006, every year, on the third Friday of May, National Endangered Species Day is observed. Endangered Hargila Rescued, Set Free by Aaranyak Team.

The year 2023 marks the 18th annual Endangered Species Day and also marks the 50th Anniversary of the Endangered Species Act (ESA), a landmark piece of legislation that institutionalized our national commitment to the conservation of fish, plants and wildlife and the places they call home.

National Endangered Species Day Significance

National Endangered Species Day is an essential day for animal lovers and conservationists as it raises public awareness about protecting wildlife habitats and the need to protect endangered species to have a better future. On Endangered Species Day 2023, wildlife refuges, gardens, schools, libraries, museums, and community groups hold special programs with the aim of educating people about endangered species conservation.

