Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1: Botree Software, a leader in Distribution Management Software (DMS) and Sales Force Automation (SFA) solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone in its illustrious history -- the introduction of a vibrant and transformative rebranding. With over 25 years of experience in pioneering excellence, Botree Software continues to redefine the landscape of DMS, SFA, and Analytics solutions with its bold and innovative approach. Since its inception, Botree Software has experienced consistent growth, earning the trust of top-tier blue-chip customers and automating the largest distribution network across India. Over the past eight quarters, Botree Software has undergone an internal transformation journey while delivering transformational outcomes for its customers. This journey has resulted in a significant increase in Botree's market share via the acquisition of new customers across multiple industries. Additionally, the strengthening of its product ecosystem and delivery of exceptional client outcomes, supported by strong governance, risk management and compliance, has led to Botree Software's recognition as the 'Leader in Distribution Management and Sales Force Automation Solutions,' and the 'Go-to-Sales Automation Provider'. Hence, a holistic rebranding amplifies the significance of this journey and velocity for all their stakeholders. The rebranding, including a new logo, refreshed color palettes, and revamped website, encapsulates the company's journey from a budding enterprise to a mature, innovative force in providing cutting-edge solutions within the DMS, SFA, and Analytics landscape.

Keyur Maniar, CEO of Botree Software, expressed his vision for the rebranding, saying, "Botree Software is in the midst of a hyper-growth phase. Our rebranding signals our growth, maturity, and readiness to embrace the future and our goal to continue to be the market leaders in DMS, SFA, and Analytics solutions. #BoldNewBotree is not just a slogan; it's our mantra for the next phase of Botree Software's journey." With the rebranding, Botree Software aims to actively build on its leadership in India across multiple verticals and to also grow its business internationally. The objective is to provide scalable, robust, user-friendly, domain-centric, and AI-powered solutions with the aim of driving revenue velocity and customer delight. The rebranding also marks a tangible commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of Botree Software's expertise reach a wider audience. Double reason to celebrate: Botree Software is now a Great Place To Work Certified Botree Software has been recognized as one of the Great Places to Work in India by Great Place To Work®. The Great Place To Work Certification™ underscores the company's dedication to fostering a dynamic and harmonious work environment. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

In a statement, Keyur Maniar, CEO of Botree Software, emphasized, "We are delighted to be certified as a Great Place to Work. This is a testament to our core values, culture, and harmonious work environment that is helping us to move forward at high velocity. This Certification is a tribute to all our colleagues. I couldn't be more proud."

