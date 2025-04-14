NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 14: In a significant step towards community welfare, BPTP, a leading NCR-based realty developer, is donating state-of-the-art Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to Amrita Hospital, Sector 88, Faridabad. The initiative underscores BPTP's commitment to community welfare and enhanced healthcare accessibility in the region.

As part of the Drug-Free Haryana campaign, a Cyclothon event was held in Faridabad to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to promote a healthy lifestyle. Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the race, showing the government's support for the cause. The Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances donated by BPTP were also showcased at the event, highlighting the importance of accessible emergency healthcare in the locality.

Equipped with an inbuilt advanced life support system, the ambulances (Make - Force; T1 AMB 3350 FM2.6CR BSVI.2 10+P AC PS ABS AIS125 TYPE-D) are designed to provide immediate medical assistance during critical emergencies, accidents, and severe health conditions. As part of the MoU, Amrita Hospital will manage and operate these ambulances around the clock, ensuring 24/7 availability for emergency patient transportation.

Commenting on the initiative, Sudhanshu Tripathi, Whole-Time Director, BPTP said, "At BPTP, we believe in giving back to the community and ensuring the well-being of our residents. Donating these ambulances to Amrita Hospital is a testament of our commitment to social responsibility. With this initiative, we aim to enhance emergency healthcare services in Faridabad and provide timely medical assistance to those in need. We are confident that this collaboration with Amrita Hospital will make a meaningful impact on the lives of people in the region."

This partnership underscores a long-term commitment to strengthening healthcare accessibility in the region. Through this initiative, BPTP continues to contribute to society by fostering meaningful partnerships that enhance healthcare accessibility and emergency response capabilities.

