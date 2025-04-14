The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently going on. IPL is the ultimate cricketing festival of the nation and fans are engaged in breathtaking and exciting cricketing action. The entire nation is buzzing with the IPL, following their favourite teams, celebrating the success of their favourite players. The IPL has introduced a new rule this time. Symbols of green trees showed up on the score graphics for every dot ball during IPL 2025 matches. The step was a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s green initiative. The BCCI, having partnered with the Tata Group, has promised to plant trees for every dot ball bowled in the Indian Premier League. Why Are Tree Signs Shown For Each Dot Ball During IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast? Know Reason.

The same initiative was taken by BCCI in the last two seasons as well but it was not for the entire duration of the season. Only the dot balls in the playoffs were part of the initiative where trees were planted for every dot ball. In 2023, the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans had seen 84 dot balls which saw 42,000 saplings planted, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted after the game. The India’s green initiative was taken in the WPL 2025 as well and now IPL is part of it. Fans are eager to know, how many trees are planted for each dot ball. They will get the entire information here.

How Many Trees Are Planted for 1 Dot Ball in IPL 2025?

According to BCCI, it was initially declared that as many as 500 trees will be planted for every dot ball bowled in the IPL 2025. Although, after the IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, which took place at the M Chidambaram Stadium, a post from KKR has provided the actual clue of how many plants are posted for each dot ball during the IPL 2025 as part of the India’s green initiative. CSK Batting Memes Go Viral As Chennai Super Kings Score Just 103/9 Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

KKR Shares Count of Trees For Each Dot Ball

61 dots bowled, 1098 trees planted 💜 pic.twitter.com/US2pPrl0Ls — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2025

According to the post from KKR on social media. BCCI has planted 1098 plants as part of their India’s green initiative as KKR bowled 61 dot balls against CSK as they restricted them to a very low score of 103/9. Which means for each dot balls, 18 trees were planted. Although it is yet to confirmed by BCCI that if the numbers of planting trees for each dot ball is constant for every venue or does it depend on the availability of the area the plantation will take place.

