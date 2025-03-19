PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19: Brick & Bolt, a leading tech-enabled construction company in India, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 'Most Trusted Tech-Enabled Construction Company' award at the ETNOW Business Conclave & Awards 2025. This win is a testament to Brick & Bolt's commitment to transforming the construction industry and bringing transparency, accountability, efficiency, and timely completion of quality projects, supervised and handled with utmost precision. By leveraging emerging tech solutions to address decades-old problems faced by homeowners, Brick & Bolt is not only curating a pathway for other players to follow but is also empowering homeowners by bringing in transparency and customer delight.

Also Read | Body Mass Index (BMI) Meaning: What Is BMI? Why Does It Matter to Your Health? How To Calculate? Understanding the BMI Formula, Limitations and More.

As pioneers driving the shift from an unorganized to an organized sector, Brick & Bolt has been setting new standards for transparency, efficiency, and quality in the construction industry. Since its inception, the brand has already completed construction of a total of 7.54 million sq ft., and 7,000 happy customers across top-tier metros like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mysore. Registering a consistent growth rate of 2X year on year, Brick & Bolt is now set to expand its presence across 25 cities and achieve a target of 35,000 units over the next five years.

"We are honoured to be recognized as the 'Most Trusted Tech-Enabled Construction Company' by ETNOW," said Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick & Bolt. "This award is a recognition of the entire team's efforts and a motivation to drive a transformative change in the home construction sector. It reinforces our belief and empowers our mission to redefine the construction experience by addressing issues related to transparency, efficiency and timely completion of projects, without any compromise on quality - the main challenges that plot owners have faced for decades."

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskaan Poisoned Husband's Food, Then She and Lover Chopped Him in 15 Pieces, Meerut Police Share Horrifying Details.

Adding to this, Arpit Rajpurohit, Co-Founder & CTO, noted, "Our commitment to leveraging technology allows us to offer homes that are not only innovative but also deliver exceptional comfort and efficiency. Our efforts to leverage machine learning for design and predictability, ensure homeowners can build their dream homes without delays, compromises, or hassles This award is a testament to our efforts and rigorous research of the highest standards."

The ETNOW Business Conclave & Awards 2025 brings together top industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to celebrate excellence in business across various sectors. Brick & Bolt's recognition as the 'Most Trusted Tech-Enabled Construction Company' further solidifies its position as a leader in the construction tech space.

Founded in 2018 Brick & Bolt is driving an innovative Build-Your-Home approach that has customer experience at its core. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Brick & Bolt offers a comprehensive range of services for plot owners that include end-to-end project management, design, construction, and after-service support. This tech-enabled perspective has given Brick & Bolt a definite edge.

Key Features of Brick & Bolt's Success:

* Unique Value Proposition: 6,000+ customisable floor plan options to help property owners build their own home/ office space

* State of Art Tech-enabled operations: From design and execution to project completion, Brick & Bolt offers a complete solution for residential and commercial projects using 16+ applications for utmost customer satisfaction. This ensures world-class designs, project management and customer-oriented monitoring mechanisms for all our projects.

* Money Safety: Brick & Bolt guarantees 100% money safety through the secure ESCROW Model for customers to ensure financial security

* Absolute Transparency: Brick & Bolt uses AI-enabled solutions to ensure a transparent workflow that allows customers, construction partners and the management team to get real-time updates and interact, making the construction process highly transparent and efficient

* Zero Delays: Daily tracking, automated task management and corrective measures in line with our Zero-tolerance approach towards delays make it yet another successful use of technology to bring efficiency and build trust

* Assured Quality Control: Brick & Bolt maintains 3 levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project through its trademarked Quality Assessment System (QASCON) for a transparent, quality superior construction experience

* Team of experts: Brick & Bolt takes its commitment to quality and timely deliveries very seriously and their construction partners are the backbone of this system. A Brick & Bolt partner comes with a mandatory 10-plus years of industry experience. They also undergo strict scrutiny and thorough background checks before coming on board.

Brick & Bolt continues to push the boundaries of innovation by integrating advanced technology into every stage of the construction process. With machine learning applied to over 6,000+ floor plans, the company has optimized critical design elements such as room sizing, Vastu compliance, and structural efficiency. This emphasis on technology and research ensures every home exceeds industry standards for quality and efficiency.

To further enhance customer convenience, the company will introduce an advanced construction cost estimator, integrating variables like materials, labour, and timelines for accurate budgeting and planning, which will eventually make construction predictable at every step.

With its innovative approach, Brick & Bolt is not just building homes but creating a trusted ecosystem that transforms how construction is perceived and executed in India. By blending technology with human expertise, the company ensures that every milestone--be it the launch of a new Experience Centre or the execution of a specialised project--aligns seamlessly with its mission to bring transparency, efficiency, and delight to every customer interaction.

For more information, please visit www.bricknbolt.com

About Brick & Bolt

Brick & Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick & Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick & Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick & Bolt provides 6,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick & Bolt has catered to over 7,000 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick & Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick & Bolt was founded in 2018, by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder - CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)