New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The capital expenditure for the Indian Railways saw a substantial increase in 2020-21 as compared to the average annual during 2009-14 and it has been budgeted to further increase in 2021-22, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on Monday.

According to the annual survey report presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew at 17.4 per cent (YoY) during April-November 2021 as compared to (-)15.3 per cent in April-November 2020.

"Capital expenditure for the Indian railways has increased to Rs 155,181 crores in 2020-21 from an average annual of Rs 45,980 crores during 2009-14 and it has been budgeted to further increase to Rs 215,058 crores in 2021-22, which is a five times increase in comparison to the 2014 level," said the report.

"Net profit to sales ratio of large corporates reached an all-time high of 10.6 per cent in July-September quarter of 2021-22 despite the pandemic (RBI Study)," it added.

The report further said that the introduction of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, a major boost provided to infrastructure- both physical as well as digital, along with measures to reduce transaction costs and improve ease of doing business, would support the pace of recovery.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in Rajya Sabha a few minutes after the House assembled at 2.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman laid a copy of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix both in English and Hindi following which Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

Soon after the Upper House assembled at 2.30 pm, Secretary-General laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together.

The House was finally adjourned by the Chairman for the day till its meeting was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on Monday Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8, 2022. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

