It's time to turn in the Calendar and get ready for the Chinese New Year 2022 celebration. Chinese Lunar Year is a 16-day long festival that is celebrated widely across the globe. The festival will begin on Tuesday, 1st February and will come to its climax with the Lantern Festival on 15th February. Chinese New Year consists of a gazillion of myths, traditions, and rituals. All the customs go all the way back to the Northern and Southern dynasties. The merriment of the Spring Festival starts from the reunion dinner with the family followed by ancestral worship and exchanging the red pockets with the loved ones for good luck. Chinese New Year Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy CNY 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings and Quotes on Lunar Year.

The Spring Festival is a time of change and new beginnings. In the past, China was an agrarian society. There was only one harvest per year in the north and two to three in the south. So the period of the Lunar New Year is the time when people splurge and treat themselves with new clothes and food items. From the terrible monster Nian, to eating longevity noodles for good fortune Chinese New Year is the perfect time to welcome new beginnings and discard all the bad habits. To add a pinch of sugar to the celebration, we have curated unique Happy Chinese New Year quotes and wishes for the Spring Festival 2022. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Happy Chinese New Year 2022 Messages

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Be Filled With Happiness, Prosperity, and Many Precious Moments With Your Loved Ones. Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

Spring Festival 2022 Quotes

Chinese New Year 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

Telegram Message Reads: Let’s Go off the Demons and Move On With the Dreams. It’s Time To Start Another Year and Another Set of Opportunities. Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 HD Image

Chinese New Year 2022 SMS (File Image)

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 SMS Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! 2022 Happy Chinese New Year

Year Of The Tiger 2022 Wishes

Year Of The Tiger Wallpaper (File Image)

Latest Spring Festival Quote Reads: Thinking of You and Your Family and Wishing You All a Year That Outshines the Rest. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

Chinese New Year 2022 SMS

Chinese New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Images With CNY Wish Reads: Open Your Windows To Allow Good Luck To Come Inside, Light Up the Lanterns With New Hopes and Aspirations. Happy Chinese New Year!

Chinese New Year 2022 Messages: Festive Quotes on Spring Festival, Wishes & Thoughts on Lunar Year

The holiday is sometimes called the Lunar New Year because the dates of celebration follow the phases of the moon. Lunar New Year is annually linked to one of 12 zodiac animals each possessing its own character traits. The animals are assigned based on a 12-year cycle, making 2022 the Year of the Tiger.

