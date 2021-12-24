New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Students have started preparing for CBSE Term 2 exams that will be conducted in March or April 2022.

Unlike the term 1 exams for class 12, these exams will be conducted descriptively in the centres allotted by the board. This will be done if the pandemic situation remains normal.

If the situation won't be under control, then CBSE will proceed with the 90-minutes MCQ exam.

Students will face a lot of difficulty in appearing in the exam halls for giving descriptive examinations.

With the pandemic going on, students have lost this feeling. Some students get very anxious before entering the exam hall.

Students can get rid of this anxious feeling by following some of the tips listed below.

1. Get plenty of time for relaxation

Before entering the exam hall, students should make sure to have ample time for relaxation. If the students relax well in time, then it allows them to shoo away the nervousness.

When the students are relaxed then they can perform well in exams. Moreover, they can easily solve the questions with a calm mind rather than being nervous.

2. Revise short notes

Before entering the exam hall, students should revise the short notes. These short notes will help to bring back the important concepts in the memory that might have slipped out.

Students should make short notes that will help for the last-minute revisions.

3. Choose Quality material

This time is essential as students have only these 2 months. But students are not planning their preparation for term 2, but instead of wasting their time, students should prepare for their exams with quality study material. Students should wisely choose their material to rank their position in CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022.

* Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions

* Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-

I. Stand- Alone MCQs,

II. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason

III. Case-based MCQs.

* Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions



4. Make sure to carry every essential thing

Students should make sure that before entering the exam hall they should carry all the essential items required for the exam.

Make sure to carry the admit card, identity proof, and all other stationery items that are useful for the exam. If the students will miss upon any item, then it will only make them stressed out.

Students should keep everything in their arm's reach so that they don't forget to carry any item in the exam hall.

5. Keep a water bottle handy

Students should keep themselves hydrated before entering the exam hall. This will help the students to have more concentration levels during the exam.

Students should carry a water bottle with them to keep themselves hydrated during the exam.

Final Verdict

Students can follow the above pro tips before entering the exam hall for the CBSE class 12 Term 2 exam.

Students should keep their calm and try to focus on what they have learned for the examination. Students should not fall prey to tensions and worries.

