Vivo, the Chinese phone maker has officially teased the V23 Series on its official Twitter account. There are two teasers on Vivo's official Twitter account. The first one is a video teaser in which the handset is claimed to be India's first colour changing phone and shows the colour changing back panel. In addition to this, a 108MP rear camera system can also be seen. Vivo S12 & S12 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity Processors Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Vivo V23 Series (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The second poster revealed by Vivo shows a smartphone with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and dual front camera. Vivo India is yet to announce the launch date of the Vivo V23 Series. However, a report reveals the V23 Series might debut on January 4, 2022, and will comprise two models - Vivo V23 and V23 Pro. The latter is expected to come with a colour changing back panel.

Last week, Vivo V23 Pro was spotted on Geekbench, which revealed that the device will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. According to a report from 91Mobiles, Vivo V23 Series could be a rebranded Vivo S12 Series, which was launched in China on Thursday.

