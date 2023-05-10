New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/SRV): TiECON Chandigarh 2023 which is the largest entrepreneurial conclave in North India, held a Startup Shark Soiree event to boost investments in Indian start-ups. Out of the 50+ startups that applied, 12 were shortlisted to pitch among selected investors. All start-ups pitched passionately to more than 50+ investors in the room. Innovative AI-based business communication & collaboration start-up from Chennai, Qik Meeting emerged as the winner of the event.

The Startup Shark Soiree 2023 was a perfectly organized start-up event that brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. The jury was impressed with the quality of the ideas presented. Qik Meeting's patent-pending, innovative AI-based platform stood out from the rest. Qik Meeting's app is the world's smartest unified business communication and collaboration app which can auto-generate minutes for every meeting. It guarantees an increase in productivity of up to 300 per cent for enterprises. It facilitates both online and in-person meetings while providing enterprises with a strong integrated AI-powered business communication tool.

Also Read | Amazon Anywhere Immersive Shopping Experience Launched, Users Can Purchase Physical Items in Games and Apps.

The platform's unique features leverage AI technology to schedule, and organize online/in-person meetings, record, transcribe, generate AI minutes of meetings, chat, take notes, assign to-dos, and share files all in the same meeting room.

Keeping in mind that the hybrid meeting space continues to grow, the investors at the event found this app a revolutionary tool for businesses, organizations, and individuals looking to simplify their meetings and communication needs.

Also Read | Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA, Beats Up BJP Leader Rashmi Singh's Husband in Gauriganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi (Watch Video).

CEO'S Remark

"We are glad to be named the winner of TiECON Chandigarh Startup Shark Soiree 2023. It's an incredible honor to be recognized by such an esteemed jury. Organizations can effectively leverage the AI capabilities of Qik Meeting to organize their work data, auto-generate minutes of all meetings, and improve communication & collaboration mutl-fold, which leads to enhanced capabilities of employees at work."

Qik Meeting, with its patent-pending innovations, is the world's smartest AI-powered unified business communication and collaboration app. It auto-generates minutes of every meeting and organizes all business communication data in one place whether work happens online, in-person, or hybrid. Qik Meeting provides the world's fastest online meeting rooms & the world's first-ever in-person meeting experience. Along with the world's most advanced scheduler & appointment calendars, it surely increases the team's productivity by over 300%. It auto-generates the world's first integrated minutes of the meeting along with 99% accurate transcription. Qik Meeting truly unifies schedules, agendas, online/in-person meetings, chats, notes, to-dos, files, recordings, transcriptions, minutes of the meeting, and many more.

Media Contact:

https://qikmeeting.com/

Aviyukta Adlakha

+91 9711270215

aviyukta.a@qik.company

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)