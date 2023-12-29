VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Child Help Foundation (CHF), a Pan-India non-profit child-centric organisation, won 'The Most Impactful NGO Award of the Year 2023' by Indian CSR AWARDS. Indian CSR Awards ceremony was held in Delhi and the platform was founded by India CSR Network in 2011. Over 500+ NGOs were nominated for this award across India, looking at various criteria such as innovation, sustainability, scalability, and replicability of CSR projects, Child Help Foundation proudly met all the criteria and won this prestigious award.

After winning 'The Most Impactful NGO Award of the Year 2023' in October, the NGO bagged another award in December '23 called 'The Best NGO For CSR Implementation' by USB Forum, Bangalore.

Child Help Foundation is one of the biggest and most dedicated NGOs working effortlessly for underprivileged children and adults across India helping them on various fronts. There are many successful campaigns and activities conducted by the NGO, in corporation with Filaantro (crowdfunding partner), the key ones for which they have won awards in the past are Emergency Medical Support, Quality Education, Zero Hunger, Clean Water and Sanitation (WAS), Gender Equality, Humanitarian Relief, Life on Land, Life Below Water and Village Development.

Talking about this proud moment, Shaji Varghese, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Child Help Foundation said, "This award is the culmination of thirteen years of hard work by our branch offices, staff, volunteers, donors and corporate partners. We wouldn't be at this stage without their love and support. I am eternally grateful to everyone for making this possible. I would request you to please continue this unwavering commitment to our organization, so we can help more people in the future."

Child Help Foundation has received many awards in the past such as National Awards 2021 for Best Covid -19 NGO for Community, Best Healthcare NGO of the Year, Best NGO for Education for Girl Child and Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for benevolent efforts in social welfare.

Child Help Foundation is also a part of the 'CSR Good Book'. They are amongst the 17 other NGOs listed in the CSR Good Book from across India. 'CSR Good Books' is a compilation of the best NGOs, responsible brands, and corporations known for their social efforts, initiatives, and sustainable business practices since 2010.

The list of awards Child Help Organization has won in 2023 is long. The NGO has also bagged the Indian Hospitality Network (IHN) Super 100 Award 2023. The core intent of the SUPER 100 Awards is to recognize unsung heroes of India and to extend appreciation where it is most definitely due. This was the second edition of the award, which happened at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Karardooma in New Delhi.

Child Help Foundation's Good Health and Well-Being program has touched the lives of 1,34,050 people till September 2023 and the total beneficiaries across all programs is 44,81,098. With the same thought, motivation, and dedication Child Help Foundation will continue doing good work and help people to make this society a better place to live.

