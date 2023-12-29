New Delhi, December 29: Vivo X100 series is set to make its entry into the Indian market, with the launch date confirmed for January 4. The Vivo X100 and its more advanced counterpart, the Vivo X100 Pro, are ready to bring cutting-edge technology and impressive specifications to consumers. The anticipation for the Vivo X100 series release date has been building up as tech enthusiasts eagerly await to see how these devices will reshape the smartphone experience.

The Vivo X100 series might deliver an array of features that cater to photography and performance seekers. Both models in the series are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, which is expected to deliver smooth and efficient operation. With the Vivo X100 series price yet to be announced, expectations are high for what could be a game-changing addition to Vivo's lineup. OnePlus 12 Launch Is Imminent! Top Features To Look For in OnePlus’s Flagship Smartphone Ahead of January 23.

Vivo X100 Specifications:

As per the information available on Vivo, the Vivo X100 is designed to redefine photography with its 64MP ZEISS telephoto lens. It boasts a super bright, super smooth LTPO display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen resolution stands at 2800 × 1260 pixels, providing crystal-clear visuals. The device comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, making it a truly durable choice for everyday use.

Vivo X100 Pro Specifications:

Moving on to the Vivo X100 Pro, this model takes professional imaging to the next level with its 50 MP ZEISS 1-inch main camera and Vivo V3 chip. The camera system includes a ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera. The display technology is equally advanced, with an 8T LTPO backplane and a high PWM of 2160 Hz to minimize eye strain. Apple Vision Pro 2 Release Date: Apple’s Second-Generation Vision Pro Headset May Launch With Advanced Micro-OLED Displays, Says Report.

Vivo X100 Series Price (Expected):

While the official pricing for the Vivo X100 series has not been disclosed, it is expected to be competitive, given the premium features and specifications offered. Analyzing the pricing strategy for Vivo X100 and X100 Pro in China can serve as a predictive analysis for their potential price upon release in the Indian market. The standard Vivo X100 model carried a price tag of CNY 3,999, roughly Rs 45,600, while the premium version, the X100 Pro, was available for CNY 4,999, equivalent to about Rs 57,000.

