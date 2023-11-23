New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): In a pivotal move to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and amplify e-commerce exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, has initiated collaborations with leading e-commerce entities.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this strategic alliance aims to leverage the "Districts as Export Hubs" initiative and foster e-commerce exports, with the first MoU signed between DGFT and Amazon India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between DGFT and Amazon outlines a comprehensive plan to co-create capacity-building sessions, training, and workshops for MSMEs in districts identified as part of the "Districts as Exports Hub" initiative outlined in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.

This initiative seeks to connect local producers, even in rural and remote districts, with global supply chains, enabling them to showcase and sell their 'Made in India' products to international customers, read the press release.

The core objective of this collaboration is to harness the potential of e-commerce platforms in supporting local exporters, manufacturers, and MSMEs to reach international buyers.

The partnership resonates with the Foreign Trade Policy 2023's emphasis on e-commerce as a focal point for expanding India's exports.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Santosh Sarangi (Additional Secretary and Director General, DGFT), Chetan Krishnaswamy (Vice President, Public Policy - Amazon), and Bhupen Wakankar (Director Global Trade - Amazon India), marks the beginning of an impactful collaboration, read the press release.

This collaboration will see various e-commerce platforms across India identifying districts for capacity-building and outreach activities in collaboration with DGFT-Regional Authorities.

The focus will be on educating MSMEs about e-commerce exports and equipping them with the skills to connect with customers worldwide.

The capacity-building sessions will cover essential aspects such as imaging, digital cataloguing of products, tax advisory, and more. Under the MoU with Amazon India, 20 districts have been earmarked for these sessions, read the press release.

DGFT is in ongoing discussions with other prominent e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart/Walmart, eBay, Rivexa, Shopclues, Shiprocket, and DHL Express, to establish similar collaborations in districts across the country under the "Districts as Export Hubs" initiative.

This collective effort is poised to strengthen DGFT's commitment to support, promote, and guide new and first-time exporters, as well as other MSME producers, towards realizing the ambitious goal of achieving $1 trillion in goods exports by the year 2030. (ANI)

