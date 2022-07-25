Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed (512379) Cressanda Solutions Limited (Cressanda) is an India-based company engaged in providing Information Technology (IT) digital media and IT enabled services.

The Company has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Buffshelfco 59 (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, for providing IT Infrastructure Services, Super App Services, Digital Services and Marketing Services.

Buffshelfco 59 (Pty) Ltd. with a Consortium which specializes in Consulting, Networking, IT Infrastructure, Digital Solutions, E-commerce and Digital Marketing.

On July 18, 2022, Cressanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with a consortium led by Buffshelfco 59 (Pty) Ltd, South Africa (Buffshelfco) for three years to provide cutting-edge user experience by delivering superior services in the domains of IT Infrastructure, Super App development, Digital Services, and Marketing services across multiple static and mobile platforms. Buffshelfco and Cressanda's collaboration seeks to create a dependable, technologically advanced, and smooth consumer experience to millions of customers across India.

Cressanda intends to use this MoU to capitalise on Buffshelfco's experience in South Africa for the development of Super Apps, which will offer various digital services like online gaming, entertainment, e-commerce, advertising, and other value-added services. Buffshelfco employs a distinctive Adoption & Consumption Delivery Model, allowing the business to better serve customers by addressing their demands with an interface that is exceptionally user-friendly {CX).

This tactic will make it possible for users to adopt new technologies and then use the services made available through the platform, hence boosting user engagement and stickiness.

Buffshelfco, South Africa (through a consortium) also brings to the table deep expertise in developing Next-gen IT Infrastructure services, Advisory & Consulting services and ICT Implementation services. With this expertise and experience, Cressanda aims to provide uninterrupted mobile Wi-Fi services to many users of its services at multiple locations spread across India while using any mode of transportation - road, rail, water or air.

In addition to having the knowledge, Buffshelfco {with the consortium) has been a trailblazer in establishing:

IT infrastructure on Prasa {South African Railway)

Internet on the plane in Africa

Innovative products that competitors have often tried to emulate.

Capabilities in tech that serves likes of AT&T, Volkswagen Group, HP, Coca-Cola, Ford and many more.

This partnership will enable Cressanda to create an app that will be designed to deliver measurable business value for brands providing services on the app while engaging its users with multiple entertainments and utility avenues. Further, it will also assist Cressanda in providing Next Gen IT Services, Marketing & other Digital Services through the technical know-how of the Consortium Companies holding expertise in providing Advertising services, Data insights using Artificial Intelligence, and various other Value Added Services.

This partnership will expand Cressanda's service capabilities and allow it to participate in a fast growing Indian Internet domain while developing Expertise in the areas of:

Commenting on the newly formed Partnership, the Management team of Cressanda mentioned, We are pleased to announce the newly formed partnership with Buffshelfco 59 (Pty) Ltd for providing Next Generation IT Infrastructure Services, Super App Services, Digital Services and Marketing Services. This arrangement is in line with our transformative journey to innovate, expand and integrate our technology offerings with capabilities to service large institutional opportunities. With the help of the proficiency of Buffshelfco, we aim to provide quality services to our users. This agreement will also help us to provide exceptional services in our large institutional opportunity, which serves approximately 5 Lakh daily users. Our Partnership with Buffshelfco will open new avenues for our Company, thus enabling us to provide various Super App Services such as Online Gaming, E-commerce and OTT Services along with a broader range of Wi-Fi internet services and Digital Marketing Services."

Cressanda Solutions Limited (Cressanda) is an India-based company engaged in providing information technology (IT), digital media, and IT-enabled services. The Company has embarked on a transformative journey to innovate, expand and integrate its technology offerings with capabilities to service large institutional opportunities.

These service contracts will typically have a deep societal impact besides having a profitable and long-term financial profile. To deliver and successfully execute turnkey projects, Cressanda, in its new avatar, has partnered with Best-in class partners and on-boarded top-notch talent with deep domain expertise.

The Company, in its pursuit to achieve its goals, has already acquired Lucida Technologies and has bid for a large institutional concierge opportunity to enhance the overall customer experience.

