The honourable prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently called on the countrymen to be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement that will be marked under the completion of 75 years of Independence, being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. To strengthen the movement, he called the people to hoist the tricolour National flag in homes between August 13 and 15 this year. To celebrate India's freedom struggle for Independence, the government has allowed 20 crore houses and 100 crore people to unfurl the National Flag in houses and buildings throughout 'the day and night'. On the account of this, the centre has tweaked the flag code this time. "The Flag Code of India, 2002, has been further revised and shall now be read as: where the flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night," the letter says. The earlier convention was that when the flag is displayed in the open, "it should, as far as possible, be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions." 10 Interesting Facts To Know About Tricolour, National Flag of India.

Along with the change in the flag code, there are multiple rules and regulations that every citizen has to adhere to. The overarching set of instructions is decided by the government of India. As per the official website of the Ministry of Culture, the following are the points that must be taken care of to avoid the wrong display of our National Flag under the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Amit Shah Urges People to Join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

Flag Hoisting Rules & Regulations

1. One should not display the National Flag in a damaged, untidy and inverted manner.

2. Any banner, flower emblem, or other ensigns, shall not be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag.

3. India's tricolour flag shall not be used as a decorative material and should not be allowed to touch the floor or trail in the water.

4. National Flag should simultaneously not be flown from a single masthead and should not be fastened in a manner that damages the cloth material.

5. The tricolour flag should be used by any person to cover their desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform.

As per the Flag Code of India, 2002, the ensign made up of polyester material, or machine-made was been allowed. But now after the amended version; the Tiranga shall be made of hand-spun and hand-woven or machine-made. The bunting material should be cotton, wool, silk, khadi or polyester.

