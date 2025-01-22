PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: The former Indian Cricketer and the legendary all-rounder, Irfan Pathan conducted an exclusive Masterclass at the CAP center situated in Panvel, Maharashtra.

During the session, Irfan Pathan shared invaluable insights into the game, drawing from his illustrious international career. He emphasised the critical role of regular practice, fitness and hard work in achieving success both on and off the field. He told the youngsters that mastering cricket requires discipline, perseverance, and thousands of hours of practice on the ground.

"More than 350+ students of CAP have represented their states and districts in prestigious tournaments such as Ranji Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy and many more", said Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP.

CAP embodies the Pathan brothers' spirit of 'giving back to the community. It has emerged as one of the leading cricket academies in the country, providing high-class cricket coaching not only to national but also to international cricket aspirants. It has trained more than fifty thousand students so far.

With this Masterclass, CAP aimed to provide valuable insights to the budding cricketers from the legend himself!

