Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Kitchens today are evolving beyond function - they're becoming spaces of comfort, style, and daily connection. Yet, even in modern homes, everyday cooking often brings challenges that disrupt that experience. Recognising this, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a brand trusted for innovation and quality, has introduced two new premium solutions under its theme 'Smart Inside, Stunning Outside' - the Viona Hobs Series and the Eliteo BLDC Chimney Series. Together, they combine elegant aesthetics with thoughtful design, helping consumers create their dream kitchens. Providing peace of mind to consumers, these launches reflect Crompton's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of Indian households.

In most Indian kitchens, the challenges extend beyond just cooking. Spilled milk or water often seeps beneath burners, leading to hygiene concerns and damage, while hob installations can create slab-cutting worries. Many households also find cleaning tedious or postpone upgrades due to layout constraints. At the same time, families want faster cooking with less gas consumption, and seek stylish yet safe appliances that complement their lifestyle. Similarly, heavy smoke during frying or roti toasting, oil accumulation that clogs chimneys, and the need to remember manual auto-clean cycles remain everyday frustrations. Consumers also increasingly desire chimneys with powerful suction, quieter operations, and advanced BLDC motor technology at an affordable price. Designed with these needs in mind, the Viona Series Hobs and Eliteo BLDC Chimneys offer intuitive solutions that simplify cooking, ensure safety, and elevates the modern kitchen experience.

This innovation reflects Crompton's focus on creating appliances that are both high-performing and deeply intuitive. Some of the standout features of the Viona Hobs Series include:

* Sealed Burners System: One of the most common kitchen issues is liquid seepage into burners, especially during milk or water spills. Viona's sealed burner design prevents this, ensuring hygiene, avoiding internal damage, and reducing cleaning time -- delivering convenience and peace of mind every day.* Direct Flame Burners: Specially designed for Indian cooking styles, the vertical flame ensures faster, more even heat distribution. This not only saves time but also improves energy efficiency, making it ideal for heavy-duty meal preparation.* Flame Failure Device: If a flame goes out accidentally, this built-in safety feature automatically cuts off the gas supply -- reducing leakage risks and ensuring a safer cooking environment.* Hybrid Hobtop Design: For homeowners who want a sleek hob without modifying their kitchen slab, Viona's dual-use format offers flexibility. It functions as both a built-in hob and a countertop appliance, making it ideal for rented homes, remodels, or upgrades without civil work.

Equally, the Eliteo BLDC Chimney Series has been crafted to directly address common frustrations faced in Indian kitchens:

* Rapid 1900 m³/hr Suction: Smoke-filled kitchens can make cooking stressful. With its powerful suction capacity, Eliteo clears smoke, fumes, and odours in seconds -- creating a fresh, breathable atmosphere and making every cooking experience more comfortable.* Intelligent AutoClean: Remembering to clean chimneys is often inconvenient. Crompton's patented AutoClean technology solves this by automatically cleaning the chimney after every 30 hours of usage. This not only saves time and effort but also maintains consistent performance with zero manual intervention.* Smart On: Cooking often begins in a hurry, and switching on appliances can feel like an extra step. With its inbuilt thermal sensor, the chimney powers on automatically when it detects cooking activity. This seamless, hands-free feature ensures the kitchen stays fresh without a second thought.

Speaking about the launch, Aarushi Agarwal, Head - Large Kitchen Appliances and New Businesses, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "At Crompton, innovation isn't just about adding new features -- it's about solving real, everyday challenges through deep consumer understanding to make it meaningful and relevant. Over the decades, this approach has helped us drive leadership across categories like Fans and Pumps. The Eliteo BLDC Chimneys and Viona Premium Hobs reflect that same Crompton promise of 'Consumer First'. We are true to our promise of 'Smart Inside and Stunning Outside' with high performance sealed burners that take the hassle out of cleaning to hybrid sleek designs for versatile usage, intelligent chimney cleaning that cleans the chimney on its own so you can focus on the joy of cooking, without the stress of cleaning. It's our endeavour to make the modern kitchen more intuitive, designed around you, and a source of pride with its modern aesthetics. With these launches, we aim to redefine what Indian families can expect from premium cooking appliances: elegant, efficient, and thoughtfully designed."

To support the launch, Crompton has rolled out a high-impact, multi-platform campaign across digital channels such as Meta and YouTube, complemented by engaging social media content and strong in-store visibility. The campaign highlights Crompton's commitment to meaningful innovation that is rooted in real consumer needs.

The Crompton Viona Hobs Series and Eliteo BLDC Chimneys are now available across authorised retail outlets nationwide. With their modern design, durable build, and performance-driven features, they provide a reliable, enjoyable cooking solution that seamlessly fits into today's aspirational Indian kitchens.

The dual launch of the Viona Hobs Series and Eliteo BLDC Chimneys marks a focused expansion of Crompton's premium kitchen appliance portfolio -- offering a blend of modern aesthetics, practical innovation, and everyday ease. Designed for both homemakers and working professionals, they reflect the growing demand for smart insight-driven upgrades that enhance the kitchen experience.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops--representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

