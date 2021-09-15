New Delhi [India] September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): RO Care India received the Customer Service Excellence Award for marvelous customer service on 5th September 2021. The company's hard work and dedication towards providing the best possible service to its customers were recognized and appreciated. The award was even more precious to team RO Care India as it was organized by Franchise India, India's topmost honour in Franchising & Retailing.

The positive recognition and honour given to RO Care India has filled their team with encouragement and worked as a motivation to continue giving our best. Franchise & Retail Awards highlight those organizations that have shown that franchising success is more than the sum of its parts. It recognizes organizations that have shown outstanding business acumen, passion, and achievement of franchise businesses across India. The top agenda of the 'The Franchise & Retail award' remains to be standards, ethics and best practice in the field.

RO Care India, started with the objective to help people live healthier lives, has been working continuously to fulfill its motive. In its 18 years long journey after the company commenced in 2003, customer satisfaction always remained this organization top priority. Setting the bar high while recognizing the remarkable organizations, the awards are seen as the industry's top accolade. The retail award is judged by an independent panel of experts who view every aspect in detail while making the selections. The panel is supported by franchiseindia.com, Indianretailer.com, dealerindia.com, with Francorp India as process advisors.

To take services from RO Care India, one can get it done by simply booking the required service online. The technicians will send the confirmation on receiving the request and will visit and get your work done. The payment can also be hassle-free through cash or the digital payment method. The organization thinks from customers' perspectives and is always ready to take feedback. Its 'customer first' ideology and excellent understanding of the water purification service provider market is what has led it to grow over the years and get recognition and titles like 'Customer Service Excellence.'

RO Care India is a trusted and independent Water Purifier Service Provider. It's a 3D Logic Pvt. Ltd. unit with its head office located in Gurugram, Haryana. It offers services like RO installation, RO repair, maintenance, and AMC service for domestic, commercial and Industrial water purifiers across India. The company deals in all brands of water purifiers at a fair and best rate. Due to its excellent service, the company has expanded its business immensely over the years. The organisation is currently offering its services at almost all PIN codes across the nation, and it has 5500+ Business partners who trust the company.

With several new companies coming up in providing water purifier service, people often get confused in choosing one that could fulfill their requirements at a cost-effective rate and provide good quality products. Many times a company promising top service uses low-quality products, which becomes heavy on the pocket for customers. Therefore, people look for authorized services that listen to people's queries and assure excellent and quality work. RO Care India is an authorized water purifier service provider that has staffed wizard and pundit service engineers who provide hassle-free services and ensure that all the services are available at the top and fair rate in India.

The organization values the precious lives of people. Contributing towards making a healthy India has always been the company's motto. RO Care India staff ensure good work at your doorstep. The toxic material present in water these days can't just be treated with just boiling. Therefore, the need for a good purification system arises. All thanks to the technological advancement which has now made the process of water purification easier. RO Care India is focused on using the most advanced feature-based products in the water purification process to give its customer the best outcome.

Team RO Care India thanks Franchise India for creating a platform like FRO awards, which aims to recognize good works being done by retail business companies or franchisees. Such gestures encourage the companies working in this highly competitive market to continue giving their best and not just focusing on money-making but providing quality services.

To Know more visit : RO Care India,

