Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Viacom 18, a subsidiary of TV18 Broadcast Limited, and Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, in relation to the investment of INR 13,500 crores, by Bodhi Tree Systems and INR 1,645 Crore by Reliance Projects, in Viacom 18. The transaction also contemplates the transfer of the "Jio Cinema" OTT app to Viacom 18.

The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Viacom 18 and Reliance Projects on the transaction. The transaction team was led by led by L. Viswanathan, Partner; Nivedita Rao, Partner (Deputy Head - Corporate); Aditi Singhvi, Partner; Anand Jayachandran, Partner; with support from Alexander Kynjing, Consultant; Supriya Aakulu, Senior Associate; Akshat Parmar, Senior Associate; Amanee Kadakia, Associate; and Dhwani Shah, Associate.

The Intellectual Property and regulatory advisory team was led by Arun Prabhu, Partner (Head - TMT); Anirban Mohapatra, Partner; along with Molshree Shrivastava, Senior Consultant; and Arpita Sengupta, Senior Associate.

The Competition Law advisory team was led by Avaantika Kakkar, Partner (Head - Competition); Kirthi Srinivas, Partner along with Rajat Sharma, Associate; Swaha Sinha, Associate; and Shivani Sathe, Associate.

The transaction was signed on April 27, 2022.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies. The Firm's generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 150 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India with offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, and also in Singapore.

Recently, the Firm received "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. In 2021, Firm received "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards.

