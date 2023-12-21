ATK

New Delhi [India], December 21: DB Schenker India, one of the leading logistics companies, has signed an MoU with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to collaborate for EXIM and domestic business with a strong emphasis on sustainability. CONCOR is a prominent logistics service provider in India, with pan India presence at 64 container terminals.

The MoU was signed on 19th December 2023 in New Delhi, India, in the presence of Sanjay Swarup, CMD of CONCOR, Kinjal Pande, CEO of DB Schenker (India and Indian Subcontinent), along with senior officials from CONCOR and DB Schenker. This MoU underscores the commitment of both organizations to contribute to sustainable supply chain practices and domestic multimodal solutions in the logistics industry.

Speaking on this, Kinjal Pande, Chief Executive Officer - DB Schenker, Cluster India and Indian Subcontinent, remarked, "This strategic collaboration marks an important milestone in our commitment to provide enhanced sustainable products to our customers. Road continues to be the dominant mode of transport in India and through this strategic partnership for Rail Freight, we want to significantly change the trend towards a low carbon future."

CMD CONCOR Sanjay Swarup mentioned that both CONCOR and DB Schenker are leaders in their respective fields and the two organizations are joining hands to provide bouquet of end-to-end services in a seamless manner for customers which would also help in further improving India's position in 'ease of doing business' that is a prime focus area for Government of India.

