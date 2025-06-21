SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: On May 23, 2025, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a formal message of appreciation to Dr. Sohini Sastri, recognising her continued efforts in the fields of astrology, public education, and community welfare. The communication highlighted her role in applying traditional knowledge systems to guide and support individuals, while also contributing to broader social change.

The letter acknowledged Dr. Sastri's influence in making astrology more accessible to the public through structured education and writing. It also commended her application of astrological insights to address personal and societal concerns, particularly in contexts related to mental wellbeing, decision-making, and life planning. According to the Minister, her work represents a meaningful intersection between traditional knowledge and contemporary challenges.

The appreciation further referenced Dr. Sastri's authorship of five books, which have been instrumental in creating awareness about astrology, palmistry, and vastu shastra. These texts aim to provide general readers with practical frameworks for understanding traditional systems. The Minister remarked that such work contributes to a knowledge-based society and supports cultural continuity.

Dr. Sastri's contributions extend beyond publishing. Over the years, she has engaged with individuals and communities across India, offering consultations and workshops that integrate traditional sciences with everyday life. Her work has attracted attention not only from individuals seeking personal guidance but also from institutions interested in integrating ancient Indian wisdom into modern wellbeing and lifestyle practices.

In the letter, the Minister also highlighted Dr. Sastri's longstanding commitment to social causes, especially in the area of women's empowerment. She has been associated with outreach programmes that use astrology as a tool for confidence-building and self-awareness, particularly among women from underserved communities.

Her initiatives include mentoring women-led self-help groups and participating in community-level events focused on mental health, vocational readiness, and emotional resilience. In many cases, traditional practices have been used as entry points for broader conversations around personal development.

In response to the recognition, Dr. Sohini Sastri shared:"I feel honoured and humbled by this gesture from our Honourable Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji. His kind words reaffirm the importance of using traditional knowledge systems to not only guide individuals, but also to contribute meaningfully to society."

Over the past two decades, Dr. Sastri has emerged as a consistent figure in the application of astrology beyond individual consultation. Her presence in public forums, regional seminars, and collaborative dialogues has helped promote a grounded and structured approach to traditional sciences.

According to observers, one of her key contributions lies in repositioning astrology as not just a predictive tool, but as a framework for personal reflection and decision-making. This approach has found relevance among various demographic groups, including young adults, professionals, and homemakers.

The recognition from the Ministry also acknowledged her work in demystifying astrology through simplified language and relatable case examples. Her consultations and writings have increasingly aimed to reduce misinformation and promote responsible use of such knowledge.

While the letter does not cite a specific project or campaign, it reflects cumulative appreciation for Dr. Sastri's contributions across professional and public domains. It situates her work within the larger conversation around the relevance of Indian knowledge systems in addressing contemporary issues.

The communication concluded with a message of encouragement: "I extend my heartfelt gratitude and best wishes for your continued success in both your professional and philanthropic pursuits."

Dr. Sastri has indicated her intention to further invest in public education efforts, including the development of digital resources, translations of her books into regional languages, and collaborative campaigns aimed at ethical astrology and women-led initiatives.

This acknowledgment from a senior national leader is likely to lend further credibility to such efforts, especially in the context of preserving and responsibly evolving traditional Indian knowledge systems.

