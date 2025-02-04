PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 4: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has announced securing of two significant cybersecurity orders from an existing USA-based enterprise client. These contracts will contribute an annual revenue of USD 250,000 (~Rs.2 Cr) to the company.

DEV IT will be delivering the following key cybersecurity services:

* Compliance Guidance- Helping clients meet ISO, HIPAA, and GDPR standards.* 24x7 Managed SOC Services - Continuous threat monitoring using Cortex and Azure Sentinel.

DEV IT's strategic multi-layer relationship management, particularly with the client's new leadership, has earned them significant cybersecurity contracts. Their commitment to high-quality solutions was key to this success, and reinforces their confidence in scaling these offerings globally. DEV IT remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and security excellence for enterprises.

Commenting on the orders, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said: "Securing these contracts reaffirms the trust our clients place in us. Our ability to adapt, innovate, and provide world-class cybersecurity services has positioned us as a preferred partner. We are excited about the opportunities this unlocks for the future."

