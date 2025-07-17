New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) showcased its Trade Connect ePlatform in two major B2B trade exhibitions this month: the 71st India International Garment Fair (IIGF) and the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025.

The aim behind the DGFT's participation in B2B trade exhibitions was to enhance awareness and adoption of the Trade Connect ePlatform.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, "the 71st edition of India International Garment Fair (IIGF) was inaugurated on July 01, 2025 by Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi."

While DGFT's participation in the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo, held from July 04-07, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, was organised by the Toy Association of India.

Trade Connect ePlatform, an initiative of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, serves as a comprehensive hub of information and services on international trade for all stakeholders.

The platform has onboarded Indian Missions, Export Promotion Councils and Commodity Boards, officials from the Department of Commerce and DGFT as well as other stakeholders to provide comprehensive support to Indian exporters.

Trade Connect provides latest and updated information on tariffs, certifications, trade events, e-commerce, and buyers in a simplified manner to MSMEs. Interactive courses to introduce MSMEs to exports & related procedures across multiple languages are also provided.

Additionally, the platform also serves a single point of issuance and validation for preferential and non-preferential certificates of origin through a secure, electronic, paperless issuance process with all authorised issuing agencies being present on the platform. (ANI)

