Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Mutual Funds (MF) are a popular investment choice for new as well as for the seasoned investors, who can now start investing on Bajaj Markets at 0% commission. Here, as compared with the Regular Plans, investors can earn higher returns on their mutual fund investments by investing in Direct Plans of Mutual Funds.

Apart from zero commission charges, here are some of the benefits that one can reap by investing in direct mutual funds on Bajaj Markets:

- Free and instant account opening process

- Convenient process for setting up the account

- Detailed performance insights of the portfolio

Based on the investment objective of the Mutual Fund scheme, professional fund managers invest the investors' funds in various asset classes. Schemes are classified into various categories based on the investment objective, and the financial risk is classified with the help of a Riskometer. Investors may choose to invest in mutual fund schemes based on their risk appetite.

On Bajaj Markets, investors pay 0% commission by investing in direct mutual fund schemes, which offer a higher Net Asset Value (NAV) as compared to regular mutual fund schemes, due to a lower expense ratio, which contributes towards higher gains.

Bajaj Markets serves as a platform that enables investors to invest wisely and seamlessly, as per their investment strategy.

In addition to mutual funds, one can also choose to grow their savings with a fixed deposit, sovereign gold bond, or invest in the National Pension Scheme on Bajaj Markets.

