PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: SLAB Ventures Netherlands and AB InBev India proudly announce the unveiling of D'YAVOL's first travel retail showcase at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, (CSMI) Mumbai. This exclusive showcase will spotlight an exquisite array of opulent spirits and luxury apparel, marking the brand's foray into travel retail.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Likely To Have New Hybrid Powertrain; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

D'YAVOL® is set to captivate travellers with its unparalleled collection of fine spirits and premium apparel, embodying the epitome of luxury and sophistication. This venture represents a strategic collaboration between SLAB Ventures Netherlands, renowned for its commitment to curating exceptional luxury experiences, and AB InBev India, a leading global beer and beverage company.

"I am excited that travellers will get to experience the D'YAVOL brand world at CSMI Airport's impressive Duty-Free," says Shah Rukh Khan, who is the brand ambassador for D'YAVOL X, and was seen alongside his son, Aryan Khan, co-founder of D'YAVOL, in the brand's launch video earlier this year.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Enjoyed Hitting James Anderson for Three Sixes, Says Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Kartikeya Sharma, President - AB InBev India, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone for D'YAVOL®, stating, "We're thrilled to unveil D'YAVOL's premier travel retail showcase at CSMI Airport Mumbai & excited to create a lasting impression on discerning consumers."

The retail showcase offers a rare glimpse of the prototype of the now iconic D'YAVOL Signature X Leather Jacket, of which only 30 exclusive pieces were made available in April 2023. Each bearing the personal signature of Mr. Khan, the jackets sold out within hours. On display are also D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka, expertly crafted winter wheat vodka from Poland, and D'YAVOL Inception, a complex malt whisky blending 8 distinct single malts from across Scotland in a perfectly balanced medley.

"The D'YAVOL showcase has been built to provide a window into the brand's distinctive dark, irreverent, and opulent character. An imposing chandelier takes inspiration from the signature black pearl filtration process of D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka, while the flooring, featuring shards of glass, serves as a compelling embodiment of our "perfectly flawed" brand personality, "says Leti Blagoeva, co-founder of SLAB Ventures.

D'YAVOL's entrance into the travel retail sector signifies a commitment to providing global travellers with an elevated sense of luxury and sophistication in spirits and apparel, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

SLAB was founded by Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company aims to establish strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more on - @dyavolworkshop

AB InBev India is a leading beer and beverage company with a leadership position in the premium and super premium beer category. It has a diverse portfolio of global beer brands, including Budweiser®, Budweiser Magnum®, Corona®, Hoegaarden®, Stella Artois®, Beck's Ice®, Haywards5000® and KnockOut®, amongst others.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, its national presence is supported by multiple manufacturing units spread across states and a robust distribution network. AB InBev India has a range of no-alcohol beers like Budweiser 0.0®, Hoegaarden 0.0®, and Hoegaarden Rosee® and also expanded Beyond Beer into new categories with non-alcoholic energy drink Budweiser Beats® and the whiskey category with Magnum Double Barrel®. AB InBev India is part of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (Bud APAC), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1876". Bud APAC is a subsidiary of AB InBev, with over 600 years of brewing heritage and an extensive global presence spanning continents and generations. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, AB InBev leverages the collective strength of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients.

Explore more on -www.ab-inbev.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)