New Delhi, February 19: Maruti Suzuki is on its way to making a technological advancement with the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to feature an innovative hybrid powertrain. The anticipation for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift is expected to be high among car enthusiasts, as the car might come with a step forward in Maruti Suzuki's hybrid technology.

As per a report of English Jagran, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 2026. The next-gen Baleno facelift might be among five upcoming models to feature hybrid technology. The new hybrid system, known as HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle), is expected to be developed by Maruti Suzuki and might be designed to provide a more cost-effective solution compared to traditional Hybrid systems. Anand Mahindra Offers Naushad Khan Thar SUV As Gift After Sarfaraz Khan’s Impressive Test Debut.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift is expected to have a HEV system, which might be integrated with a petrol engine that acts as a range extender. The mileage of the car is expected to come around 35 kmpl. In general hybrid systems, the petrol engine directly powers the wheel of a vehicle. However, in the case of the HEV system, the petrol engine might generate electricity to power the electric motor of the car, which in turn propels the wheels. This innovative approach from Maruti Suzuki is expected to simplify the overall mechanism. Skoda Enyaq EV Likely To Launch on February 27 in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The next-gen Baleno is rumoured to be built on the Heartect platform and might feature a 1.2L Z series petrol engine. This engine might also be introduced to the new-gen Swift and Dzire models in 2024. The next-gen hybrid Baleno annual production target from Maruti Suzuki is expected to be around 60,000 units. The company might be planning to launch the HEV-equipped Baleno facelift after the release of the Fronx facelift, which might be scheduled for 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2024 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).