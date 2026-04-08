NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8: Experion Developers, a leading luxury real estate group, has announced that it has clocked Rs. 1,800 crore in sales at the launch of its luxury residential development located in Sector 151 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

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The company has sold approx. 400 units in Experion SAATORI which is situated 3 km from the Sector 148 metro station and is a short drive away from Noida International Airport at Jewar. The project benefits from excellent connectivity to major employment hubs across Noida and Delhi-NCR and is situated in a high-growth corridor.

"Sector 151, Noida, is rapidly emerging as one of NCR's most compelling residential micro-markets, driven by transformative infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and a fast-evolving urban ecosystem. SAATORI, our second project in Noida following the success of Experion Elements, has witnessed an exceptional response, with Rs. 1,800 crore in sales at launch. This performance is a strong validation of the deepening demand for luxury housing in Noida, particularly for developments that bring together design excellence, wellness-focused living, and a differentiated lifestyle proposition. With its strategic location near key infrastructure corridors, including Jewar Airport, and a rapidly maturing social and corporate ecosystem, we see sustained momentum in both end-user demand and investment interest in this market," said Priyamvada Navet, Dy CEO, Experion Developers.

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Spread across an exclusive 5-acre, two-side open corner land parcel, SAATORI comprises three standalone towers rising to G+38 floors.

The project is conceived as a low-density, Japanese-inspired lifestyle sanctuary, offering a tranquil residential environment with expansive green spaces and curated wellness amenities. With only four residences per core, it ensures privacy, openness, and unobstructed views.

SAATORI has been designed by leading international consultants, with DPA, Singapore, serving as the architectural consultant and Plandscape, Bangkok, as the landscape design consultant, bringing global expertise and refined sensibilities to the project.

The project offers spacious 3 BHK, and 4 BHK residences giving buyers the flexibility to make this luxury their own.

SAATORI (RERA Registration- UPRERAPRJ747628/01/2026 www.up-rera.in)

About Experion Developers

Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Backed by FDI, the company is committed to delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. It is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States. In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions.

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