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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues tonight as the Delhi Capitals (DC) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Match 14 encounter features two sides on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum: the Capitals remain unbeaten after two games, while the Titans are currently rooted to the bottom of the table following back-to-back defeats. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Overview and Timing

The contest is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier at 19:00. Delhi enters the fray with high confidence after clinical victories over the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. For Gujarat, the pressure is mounting to secure their first points of the season and avoid falling behind in the early race for the play-offs.

DC vs GT Key Team News: Gill Returns

The major talking point for the visitors is the expected return of captain Shubman Gill. After missing the previous match against Rajasthan Royals due to a muscle spasm, Gill has been confirmed fit for tonight’s clash. His presence at the top of the order is a vital boost for a Titans side that has struggled for consistency in their finishing.

Delhi, meanwhile, is unlikely to tinker with a winning formula. The spotlight remains firmly on young middle-order batter Sameer Rizvi, who has become the breakout star of the tournament. Rizvi has already posted scores of 70* and 90 this season, single-handedly guiding DC home in challenging chases.

Pitch and Delhi Weather Conditions

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, often referred to as a "batter's paradise" due to its short boundaries, is expected to live up to its reputation. While early evening rain in Delhi offered some assistance to bowlers during practice sessions, the forecast for match hours remains favourable, though a yellow alert for thunderstorms remains in place. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs GT IPL 2026.

Captains will be mindful of the significant dew factor expected later in the evening, which historically makes chasing a far more attractive prospect at this venue.

Today's IPL 2026 Schedule

Feature Match Details Match No. 14 Teams Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Date Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM) Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Broadcast Star Sports Network Live Stream JioHotstar

Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Fans in India can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app or watch the broadcast on the Star Sports Network. UK viewers can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).