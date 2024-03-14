ATK

New Delhi [India], March 14: Deep fakes are growing concern for both governments and individuals causing millions in damages to financial institutions and untold damage to governments. In this article, we will be sharing some tips on how you might prevent them so you don't get fooled.

1. Analyze Facial Expressions and Movements: One of the telltale signs of a deepfake video lies in the authenticity of facial expressions and movements. Pay close attention to subtle details such as blinking patterns, lip syncing, and the synchronicity of facial features with speech. Deepfake algorithms often struggle to accurately replicate these nuances, resulting in inconsistencies that can be detected upon careful scrutiny.

2. Assess Audio Quality and Lip Syncing: Deepfake videos often exhibit discrepancies between the audio track and the visuals, particularly in terms of lip syncing. Listen closely to the audio and observe whether it aligns seamlessly with the speaker's mouth movements. Additionally, anomalies such as unnatural pauses, glitches, or distortions in the sound may indicate tampering or manipulation.

3. Examine Lighting and Shadows: The lighting and shadows in a video can offer valuable clues to its authenticity. Pay attention to the consistency of lighting across different frames, as well as the shadows cast by objects and individuals. Inconsistencies in lighting direction or intensity may suggest that the video has been digitally altered or composited.

4. Ask for unexpected changes for live video calls: While this only works on live calls, those can be the most dangerous because scammers can talk to you directly. In the past, you could simply ask the person on the other end to move their hand in front of their face to detect a deepfake, but this no longer works very well because deepfake tools have advanced. As of today, asking them to put a magnifying glass or glass bottle in front of their faces works very well. However, in the future deepfake technology will advance past that. This might be the solution in the long term, however with devices like the anti-deep fake headset a device that can be used in conjunction with AI.

5. Utilize Deepfake Detection Tools and Software: In the fight against deepfakes, leverage the power of advanced detection tools and software designed to identify and flag suspicious content. Most of these use AI to help them make direction easier; however, these are inherently vulnerable because you are providing a training ground to make the deep fake algorithms better by telling the scammers what you can and cannot detect. In future they might work better in conjunction with data injection from devices like the anti-deepfake headset.

