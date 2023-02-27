Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): GI Outsourcing, a leading knowledge process outsourcing provider for global businesses today announced their corporate training and development partnership with Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

Vikas Chadha, MD, GI Outsourcing commented on the partnership, "We are excited to announce this partnership with AICPA and CIMA. GI is on strong growth journey, the search for the right talent with a perfect mix of a deep accounting and finance background in conjunction with rich technological capabilities is becoming more challenging than ever before. GI continuously invests in capability building and development of talent. This partnership will further boost our efforts and prepare the workforce at all experience levels to attain new heights in their international accounting career and deliver better value to our customers."

Also Read | @nagaraholetr @moefcc Its Range is Very Limited and It Has Been Documented Only in a Few … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

With this partnership, GI Outsourcing will include qualification from AICPA and CIMA in their learning and development program for their employees who are supporting their global customers. By combining a performance led work culture with strong emphasis on innovation and quality, the company has evolved into a trusted strategic partner for its clients.

"We are delighted to collaborate with GI Outsourcing for the corporate training and development partnership. This partnership will enhance talent capabilities through skill and competency building for the organization and its stakeholders, in India as well as globally," said Bhaskar Ranjan Das, Director, AICPA & CIMA, South Asia.

Also Read | ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Watch Worth More Than Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee Opening Day Collection,’ SRK Fans Troll Khiladi Actor on His Recent Box Office Debacle!.

GI has witnessed impressive growth during the last couple of years, they have expanded to two new locations in India; Ahmedabad and NCR. The company is focusing on doubling itself and touching a milestone of 600 top-notch finance and accounts outsourcing professionals in the next few years and firming their talent pipeline while bolstering their client strength.

The company has been recognized by several prestigious bodies for their employee development and engagement initiatives. GI was named 'Dream Company to Work For' by World HRD Congress for the third consecutive year. The Economic Times recognized GI as a Future-Ready Company. The company was also recognized by Maharashtra State Best Employer Brand Awards 2022 as a leading brand in the space of Finance and Accounting Outsourcing and Consulting. In addition, they were named as Best People's Manager by Forbes and Best Service-Related Brand of the year at the Rural and Urban Development Awards & Summit 2022.

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) is the most influential body of professional accountants, combining their strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) power opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies worldwide. AICPA & CIMA represent 689,000 members, students and engaged professionals in public and management accounting and advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues.

In 2012, AICPA & CIMA established the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation to provide members with a new level of resources and recognition.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help business transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO and controllerships. GI has a presence in India and UK with offices in Mumbai and London and a pool of nearly 300 plus finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

For more information, please visit us at: www.gioutsourcing.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)