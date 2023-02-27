Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee opened to fizzled audience response, making it another addition to his list of recent movies that did not work with his fans. However, the low box office numbers of Selfiee have resulted in a series of memes and jokes that are flooding social media, most of them comparing Selfiee to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and all the box office records that it has smashed. And well, the most recent comparison of Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan was made by an SRK fan and is surely seen as one of the most brutal burns on the internet. It surely seems to have irked the AK Fanclub (But then again, what does not). Selfiee Funny Memes and Jokes Poking Fun at Akshay Kumar's Latest Movie 'Disaster' at Box Office Go Viral on Twitter!

The meme, which is factually correct, highlighted how Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee failed to make an opening day collection that would even come close to Shah Rukh Khan’s viral watch from his 82e product launch video with Deepika Padukone. Selfiee released to a mellow opening of 2.55 crore on Friday, February 24. The movie has managed to garner just over 7 crores of business over the weekend, which is startling, especially because Pathaan is continuing to gain some good business, even as it crosses 30 days in theaters.

SRK Fans Trolling Selfiee's Disaster Box Office Numbers!

However, this fan’s observation focused on a particularly attractive piece of accessory that Shah Rukh donned for his skincare video with Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh had paired his earthy-looking off-white t-shirt and denim with a black chunky neckpiece and the most vibrant blue watch by Audemars Piguet. While the watch and SRK’s overall vibe in the video left everyone breathless, the actual cost of the ​​ model truly blew people’s minds. The Blue Audemars Piguet watch was worth a whopping Rs 4,74,47,984., which is clearly way higher than Selfiee’s First Day Box Office Collection.

Price of SRK's Wristwatch

First Day Box Office Collection of Selfiee Starring Akshay Kumar!

#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/juk8aCCvZq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2023

In addition to this brutal meme, social media is filled with various jokes on the spread of box-office failures that seem to have caught the Khiladi of Bollywood in a rut. While the overall question of Bollywood’s future once again looms with back-to-back flops, despite Pathaan’s record-breaking collection, the bigger question that remains is - are most people in Bollywood failing to read what the audience wants? Because while two remakes of popular South Indian films tanked heavily, Pathaan - which was an original action movie, did impress one and all. Sadly, another Akshay Kumar movie that is slated to release in 2023 is a remake of the highly acclaimed 2020 South Indian movie - Soorarai Pottru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).