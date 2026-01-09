Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah receiving the ANEI Lifetime Achievement Award from Ms. Loni Borpatra Gohain (Government of Assam) in the presence of Prof. Ashok Puranik (AIIMS Guwahati)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 9: Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder - GNRC Universal Health Mission and GNRC Group of Hospitals, has been honoured with two distinguished national honours -- the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Academy of Neurology (IAN) and the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 by the Association of Nurse Executive (India) -- recognising his transformative contributions to healthcare, neurology, nursing leadership, and community development over five decades.

About IAN and Its Lifetime Achievement Award

The Indian Academy of Neurology, the apex national body of neurologists, is responsible for advancing neurological science, research, education, and clinical standards in India. The IAN Lifetime Achievement Award recognises neurologists who have contributed exceptionally to the growth and excellence of neurology in the country.

IAN praised Dr. Borah's "awe-inspiring life story of grit, determination, and service," noting how he rose from humble beginnings to become one of India's most respected neurologists. The citation highlights his integrity, self-belief, and perseverance in establishing Northeast India's first comprehensive neuroscience centre, expanding neurological services to previously unreached populations, and starting DNB Neurology training in the region.

IAN further commended his extensive research, prolific publications, and his stature as a mentor and social entrepreneur -- calling his journey "monumental for the State and the Nation, and an inspiration for the younger generation to emulate."

About ANEI and Its Lifetime Achievement Award

The Association of Nurse Executive (India) is the country's premier professional body representing senior nursing leaders, educators, and administrators. ANEI works towards strengthening nursing governance, promoting professional excellence, and shaping policies that uplift India's nursing workforce.

The ANEI Lifetime Achievement Award is among the highest honours in Indian nursing leadership, presented to individuals whose vision and lifelong service have deeply influenced nursing practice and healthcare delivery nationwide.

In its citation, ANEI lauded Dr. Borah as a "visionary neurologist and dedicated social reformer", highlighting his pioneering initiatives -- including GNRC Medireach, Swasthyamitra, and the Universal Health Mission -- which have expanded preventive and affordable healthcare to rural and underserved populations. The association also acknowledged his role in establishing the Asian Institute of Nursing Education (2004), now a respected centre for nursing education and leadership in India.

Dr. Borah's Response

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Borah said, "These recognitions belong to my patients and their family members, colleagues, mentors, students, and the GNRC family. I remain committed to making healthcare more ethical, equitable, and accessible for all."

About GNRC Hospitals

GNRC Hospitals, founded by Dr Nomal Chandra Borah in 1985, is a leading chain of tertiary care super-specialty hospitals in Assam and West Bengal, offering nearly 1,000 beds. With state-of-the-art facilities and a patient-centric approach, GNRC delivers comprehensive and compassionate healthcare. Its ground-breaking Affordable Health Mission has earned global recognition, including a Harvard School of Public Health case study and coverage in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia. GNRC's community health initiative, Swasthyamitra, and its integrated care model have also been featured in international journals and presented at global forums such as the 8th Global Symposium on Health Systems Research (HSR 2024).

Committed to research, education, and clinical excellence, GNRC continues to shape the healthcare landscape of Northeast India.

For more, visit: www.gnrchospitals.com.

