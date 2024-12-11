PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11: Greaves Retail, a division of Greaves Cotton Limited and a leading provider of clean mobility and energy solutions in the e2W, ICE 2W, e3W, ICE 3W, and SCV segments, proudly announced the launch of its new range of high-performance electrified light construction equipment at bauma CONEXPO India 2024. With sustainability at the forefront, this new range of equipment integrates cutting-edge electrification technologies to deliver zero-emission solutions, enhancing performance while lowering operational costs. This strategic move into the Construction Equipment Sector underscores Company's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that prioritise environmental responsibility and sustainability.

The newly introduced lineup includes:

The Mini Excavator range from 2 Ton to 4 Ton category, equipped with a powerful Kubota engine, delivers superior performance with higher digging forces, making it perfect for heavy-duty excavation in challenging conditions.

The Electric Scissor Lift range from 6 meter - 14-meter platform height, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor projects. It comes equipped with advanced safety features, including overload sensing and automatic braking, ensuring smooth and secure operations. Battery power makes the machine zero emission and zero noise solution. Built for urban and indoor use, these platforms embody Greaves' commitment to innovation and environmental conservation, paving the way for a greener tomorrow.

The Electric Boom Lift provides exceptional reach with a platform height of 13.8 meter and a horizontal outreach of 7.81 meter, designed to navigate tight spaces and urban environments with ease. Its compact design and intelligent self-diagnostic system ensure high performance. The machine comes with zero maintenance lead acid battery or lithium battery as options.

Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., also showcased its advanced engineering capabilities at the bauma CONEXPO India. The display featured a wide range of products, including high-performance gear shift levers, cables, rod shift lever, throttle control and parking brake levers for commercial vehicles and construction equipment. Excel caters to various domestic and international original equipment manufacturers. The exhibit also showcased a wide range of metal bonded rubber products for heavy commercial vehicles and construction equipment application, all engineered for durability and efficiency in demanding environments.

Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Greaves Retail, said, "The construction industry in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by the government's substantial investments in urbanization and rural development. With initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure across the nation, the sector is poised to expand significantly - projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% and estimated to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. This creates a compelling demand for innovative, efficient, and clean energy construction equipment. At Greaves Retail, we see this as the perfect opportunity to leverage our rich legacy in engineering and diversify our offerings to meet the evolving demands of this dynamic industry. Launching our new range of light electrified construction equipment at bauma CONEXPO India 2024--a premier platform for showcasing innovation, reflects our commitment to contributing to India's sustainability journey and supporting the growth of the construction sector."

This entry into the construction sector is a key part of Greaves Cotton's diversification strategy to build a holistic ecosystem within auto and non-auto segments. From a single fuel, single product company, Greaves has diversified into a multi fuel, multi product company with multiple revenue streams. Greaves' participation in bauma CONEXPO India 2024 reflects its strategic vision to diversify and strengthen its product offerings, reinforcing its position as a key player in the mobility and construction equipment sector.

About Greaves Cotton Limited:

Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company with a legacy of 165 years and strong brand trust. Originally renowned for its single-cylinder diesel engines, GCL has transformed into a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider, driven by the purpose of touching a billion lives by 2030 and enabling a sustainable transition to green mobility. Guided by its mission of "Empowering Lives," the Company is building a digitally integrated ecosystem that connects consumers, business partners, and service providers across the entire mobility value chain.

Through its five independent business units - Greaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility, Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance, and Greaves Technologies - Greaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers. With significant investments in technology and human capital, the company is positioned to lead in India's EV and sustainable mobility markets. The company remains committed to sustainable growth and economic progress, making it a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility in India.

For more information, visit- www.greavescotton.com

About Greaves Retail

In the mobility ecosystem, Greaves Retail and Distribution provides clean mobility and energy solutions in the e3W, ICE 3W, and SCV segments. The company is focused on democratising sustainability for uninterrupted, clean, last-mile mobility solutions across geographies. Greaves Retail comprises ventures such as Greaves Care, Greaves Spares, and AutoEVmart. Greaves Care offers a comprehensive range of maintenance services and spares for small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and 3-wheelers (diesel, petrol and electric) across multiple brands. Greaves Spares, through its network of 250+ distributors, 10,000+ retailers and 25,000+ mechanics, offers various 3W, e3W and SCV multi-brand vehicle parts to end customers (mechanics, garages, fleet operators etc.). AutoEVmart is a one of its kind EV megamart for electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.

For more information, visit- https://greavescotton.com/greaves-retail/

Note:

This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on 'management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Greaves Cotton Limited and its subsidiaries/ associates ("Greaves"). These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others: general economic and business conditions in India and overseas, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Indian Rupee and other currency changes, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the related industries, increasing competition in and the conditions of the related industries, changes in political conditions in India and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither Greaves, nor our directors, or any of our subsidiaries/associates assume any obligation to update any particular forward-looking statement contained in this release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183421/4790745/Greaves_Cotton_Limited_Logo.jpg

