Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights:

Key Consolidated Business & Financial Highlights: FY25 Annually

* Q4 FY25 Total revenue stood at Rs 8,989 Mn, a growth of 10% Y-o-Y

* F Y 25 revenue stood at Rs 35,072 Mn a growth of 8% annually and Broadband Revenue grew by 4% annually

* EBITDA for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,144 Mn with an EBITDA Margin of 12.7% and an operating EBITDA margin of 22%. For the full year, EBITDA stands at Rs 4,625 Mn with EBITDA Margin of 13.2% with an operating margin of 22%

* Q4 FY25 Profit After Tax stood at Rs 105 Mn and the same for FY25 is Rs 479 Mn

* For FY25, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 2/- per share (20% of Face value)

*Operating EBITDA (%) = (EBITDA net of Activation & Other income) / (Subscription+ ISP + Other Operating income)

Operational Highlights

Digital Cable TV

* Active subscribers were 9.60 Mn as of March 31, 2025, achieving an increase by 100K Y-o-Y

* Paying subscribers stood at 8.90Mn, increasing by 100K Y-o-Y

* Subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at Rs 2,982 Mn for Q4FY25 & Rs 12,327 Mn for FY25

* Company signed Grant of permission agreement (GOPA) with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for providing Headend-In-The-Sky (HITS) Services for a period of 10 years

Broadband

* Increase in broadband subscribers by 25K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1045K

* Broadband revenue increased by 4% to Rs 1,358 Mn for Q4 Y-o-Y & Rs 5,456 Mn for FY25

* Homepass as on March 31, 2025, stood at 5.95Mn - an addition of 150K Y-o-Y. Of the 5.95Mn, 75% available for FTTX conversion

* Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 465 per month per subscriber, increased Rs5 Y-o-Y.

* Average data consumption per user per month was 396 GB, an increase of 11% Y-o-Y

Commenting on the results, Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said,

"It pleases me to report that the company has sustained its subscriber base across both business divisions reflecting the resilience within operations in an overall challenging industry environment. We continue to remain optimistic about our long-term strategies and our initiatives to capitalize on the evolving consumer trends.

The upcoming financial year will be pivotal as we look to enhance our capabilities for distribution of TV services with material benefits expected to accrue over the medium term. We are constantly enhancing the ambit of our offerings, upgrading and implementing technological innovations and focusing on providing consumer centric services. We will continue to evaluate opportunities for growth across our businesses."

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across India in 26 states. The company enjoys an expansive network, comprising 47,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clientele, and active participation in 30+ government projects. The company offers an enviable catalogue of 950+ TV Channels with 130+ channels which are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on March 31, 2025, the Company has 9.60 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.04 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass of about 5.95 million.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982843/GTPL_Logo.jpg

