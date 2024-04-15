PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh, in collaboration with Haripriyaa Bharggav, is making a significant impact on the lives of women in marginalized communities. Through workshops on vocational training and entrepreneurship programs, they are empowering women to reach their full potential and become agents of change within their communities.

With a strong commitment to uplifting women, Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh and Haripriyaa Bharggav have provided employment prospects, education, and training opportunities to over 20,000 women. By equipping them with valuable skills and knowledge, these initiatives are enabling women to break free from societal constraints and create a better future for themselves and their families.

The vocational training workshops conducted by Haripriyaa Bharggav focus on imparting practical skills that are in demand in the job market. From sewing and embroidery to computer literacy and financial management, these workshops equip women with the necessary tools to secure employment or start their own businesses. By providing them with the means to generate income, these programs are empowering women to become financially independent and self-reliant.

In addition to vocational training, Haripriyaa Bharggav also offers entrepreneurship programs that teach women how to start and manage their own businesses. Through these programs, women are guided on various aspects of entrepreneurship, including business planning, marketing, and financial management. By nurturing their entrepreneurial spirit, these programs are enabling women to become successful business owners and contribute to the economic growth of their communities.

The impact of these initiatives goes beyond economic empowerment. By providing women with education and training opportunities, Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh and Haripriyaa Bharggav are instilling confidence and self-belief in them. Women who have participated in these programs have reported increased self-esteem and a sense of purpose. They are now actively involved in decision-making processes within their families and communities, challenging traditional gender roles and norms.

The collaboration between Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh and Haripriyaa Bharggav is a testament to their shared vision of empowering women and creating a more inclusive society. Through their combined efforts, they are breaking barriers and paving the way for a brighter future for women in marginalized communities.

